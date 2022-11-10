Episode 2 of The Crown Season 5, "The System," opens with Prince Phillip (Jonathan Pryce) as he struggles to tell a Polish female reporter how he became “obsessed” with his newfound hobby of carriage riding. The language barrier and a circling hawk repeatedly thwart Phillip’s explanation for how he fell in with his “second family,” which highlights a couple of things: 1) this episode will be about telling your story, 2) Phillip is distracted easily, 3) he is laughably and proudly out-of-touch, and 4) it was a slow news day in Poland.

The interview ends when an aide informs Phillip of the grave news that his godson’s daughter, Leonora Knatchbull (Clara Graham), has died of cancer. After the funeral, he laments the child’s death but only considers paying a courtesy visit to his grieving godson when his wife and Queen (Imelda Staunton) tells him to. Elizabeth’s simple suggestion to complete a pretty low-effort act of basic human decency elicits total awe on Philip’s part. He marvels at his wife’s thoughtfulness and expresses sincere “gratitude” for making him a better person — proving the House of Windsor has a lower bar for acts of love than Dobby in Harry Potter.

Elsewhere, Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) is late to a press appearance at a local hospital, where her friend Dr. James Colthurst (Oliver Chris) awaits her arrival. As they push through the raving and omnipresent paparazzi, Diana and Colthurst catch up about her recent trip to Italy, which Colthurst harmlessly remarks looked nice. Diana quickly corrects him, telling him things are worse than ever in her marriage to Charles (Dominic West) (which feels like an overshare to a character we met 30 seconds earlier). That said, it becomes clear that Colthurst is a kind of platonic friend and confidant to Diana, and when they catch up on the phone later, he lets her know there is a reporter, Andrew Morton (Andrew Steele), asking about her. Morton wants to write a book about Diana’s marriage and experience within the Royal family from her perspective and hopes Colthurst will make an introduction. Despite Colthurst declining on her behalf, Morton insists on them playing squash together. Colthurst only agrees when Morton throws a racket into his office (because I guess nothing brings two British men together faster than a forced game of squash). When Diana hangs up the phone with Colthurst, she hears a clicking noise on the line, prompting her to suspect someone is listening in on her calls.

Per his wife’s wishes, Phillip checks in on his godson, Norton Knatchbull (Elliot Kowan). But when Phillip arrives, he finds that Norton isn’t there — just his wife, Penny Knatchbull, portrayed by Natascha McElhone (quick side note here: is this woman a vampire? She looks the same as when she starred in The Truman Show in 1998, not too long after the events of The Crown Season 5 actually took place). Together, Phillip and Penny deliver the daises he brought (Leonora’s favorite) to her gravesite. There, Penny explains how she’ll never be able to leave now that the house is Leonora’s final resting place, implying discontent in her marriage and life. Phillip, no stranger to marital strife, sympathizes, pointing out how the institution of marriage doesn’t account for individuals growing in separate directions. As he’s about to leave, he makes the somewhat reductive suggestion that Penny should just find a hobby or start a charity to deal with, you know, the bottomless grief from the death of her five-year-old daughter. This advice reminds Penny that she has an old carriage wasting away in the garage (everyone has one of those, right?), and Phillip is elated to stumble on a recruit for his gang of carriage heads (Carr-edgelords? Raige-ies? Carria-ddicts?). Phillip commits to helping her fix the carriage and then show her how to use an irrelevant mode of transportation.

Speaking of alternative transportation enthusiasts, Dr. Colthurst cycles back to Kensington Palace to debrief Diana on his day with Andrew Morton. Colthurst tells Diana that Morton has already begun writing the book, ostensibly to beat a rival tell-all book that is in progress by Prince Charles’ camp. Morton wants Diana to know she doesn’t need to participate in his book, but the public will never hear her side of the story if she doesn't. Diana is intrigued, but how could she possibly participate without incurring the monarchy's wrath? Morton already has that figured out — Diana could record tapes of herself telling her story, which Morton would use to write the book and deny she ever had any direct involvement. Despite barely knowing this man that has forced his way into her life, Diana agrees to the scheme but needs an intermediary to ferry the tapes. Dr. Colthurst agrees to help, and the team essentially decides to produce the world’s first true-crime podcast.

Meanwhile, Phillip successfully fixes Penny’s busted carriage with the help of his fellow carriage-aholics. Penny’s thrilled, and to celebrate, Phillip takes her for a scenic joyride on the estate, complete with some off-roading. Her mood finally seems lightened as he literally shows her the ropes, and you start to wonder — what is going on here? Is this a platonic act of sympathy? A father-daughter proxy relationship? An emotional substitute for his cold wife? Or Is Phillip looking to take Penny’s other carriage for a joyride?

Squash-Bros Colthurst and Morton are getting closer as well. Before Colthurst officially agrees to help Morton with the book, he politely asks for Morton’s intentions. The journalist explains that yes, this book will likely make him outrageously rich, but more importantly, he doesn’t want to see Diana crushed. He’s sympathetic to her plight after witnessing the “second honeymoon” disaster in Italy and reiterates how this supposed other book in development isn’t going to be pretty for her. With Morton’s final assurance that “no one will know she had anything to do with it,” Colthurst accepts the journalist's written questions, recording device, and tapes to smuggle into Kensington Palace.

Colthurst has no problem sneaking the tapes and recording device in (Diana is paranoid about surveillance, but no one searches this guy’s bags?), and the two begin to record. To “get her side of the story out there,” Diana dives into all the chapters of her now-infamous tragedy: her childhood trauma, her loveless marriage, Charles’ ongoing affair with Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams), her ongoing struggles with bulimia, her harassment by paparazzi, her inability to leave due to fear of losing her children to the Crown, and most shockingly, her repeated suicide attempts. Both Morton and Colthurst express shock at her struggles, and Colthurst privately conveys regret he didn’t help sooner. Galvanized to get Diana’s abuses to the public, Morton and Colthurst encourage Diana to provide friends that will corroborate her story. Without hesitation, Diana offers up her aromatherapist, astrologer, acupuncturist, and bodyworker in rapid succession. Perhaps the biggest tragedy in Diana being taken from us too soon is that Gwyneth Paltrow founded Goop instead of her.

Post-carriage jaunt, Phillip and Penny discuss possible charity options Penny can establish in honor of Leonora. Sensing Penny’s sadness, Phillip recounts his own experience with grief after the death of his sister in a plane crash. He comforts her by assuring her she will be happy again, although never in the same way as before. The trick is that she needs to find new ways to find joy in life (like carriage riding!). As Penny leaves, she warns Phillip about rumors that Diana is working on a book about her life as a Royal. He dismisses it as gossip, but his eyes let on that he fears the worst. Things are getting heavy back at Kensington for the team behind the drown-the-Crown-cast. A mysterious white van sideswipes Colthurst off his bike, and there is a sweeping break-in at Morton’s house. Sensing the Crown has gotten wind of the book, an increasingly paranoid Diana insists the monarchy is onto them and has her security search her home for listening devices. On cue, Phillip reaches out for a private meeting with Diana, confirming Diana’s worst fears.

Phillip arrives at Kensington and immediately lays down the law with Diana. Phillip explains that he and Diana are not family but are part of something more significant: the system (hey, the episode title!). All the royals are a part of it, and the Kingdom’s perception of a quietly humming system is more powerful than just a family. Because the Royals are all stuck in this system, they can’t air grievances in public like a typical family — it harms the institution and is subsequently detrimental to the country. Diana can do whatever she wants and make whatever arrangements she needs for happiness (maybe carriage riding?), but there is one rule. She must be loyal to her husband and the family in public, even if that means suffering in silence. Or, as Phillip succinctly puts it, “Don’t rock the boat, ever, to the grave.”

The whole system lecture brings to mind Phillip’s opening interview. Not only for the way he was struggling to tell his own story (and now is silencing Diana’s attempt to do the same) but also for his explicit call-out of a “second family.” It implies what any long-time viewer of The Crown knows all too well. The monarchy may be a vestigial organ of the British government, a business, and a tabloid obsession, but it sure as hell isn’t a loving, supportive family. That’s probably why Phillip had to find community through a “second family” of fellow carriage heads, and Diana did the same through a network of handsome young men and new-age doctors. Because no royal has a family, they have a system — one with explicit rules that govern their life.

Phillip's enforcement of these explicit rules drives the episode. Philip’s approach to Diana contrasts his soft hand with Penny, and you realize this was likely Morgan’s intention with the merry carriage-ride subplot. Penny and Diana are daughter figures to Phillip, each consumed by grief: Penny over the loss of her daughter and Diana over the loss of her voice and autonomy. Penny suffers in silence, and Phillip rewards her with a carriage for honoring the system. Diana tries to speak out, and Phillip punishes her with a lecture that ends with a suggestion to fuck off and die rather than complain.

Phillip leaves Kensington thinking he’s handled the situation, not knowing he likely emboldened the Princess of Wales further. Pleased, Phillip assures Elizabeth back at Buckingham that he has dealt with the Diana problem. Elizabeth doesn’t seem so sure, pushing back on the advice that Phillip offered their daughter-in-law. Elizabeth, a veteran of the system, knows it’s a screwed-up enterprise. She feels there shouldn’t be secrets in a marriage, even if those secrets are arrangements for happiness. Elizabeth ends the conversation with a curt “good night” (the closest the royals get to a “fuck you”) and retires, leaving Phillip to mull over his scotch and wonder what that was all about. One assumes it’s either a clap back for past offenses under said system or a setup for an upcoming conflict between the couple (potentially regarding his new carriage ride-or-die).

The episode concludes with a TV interview with Morton, who is celebrating the recent release of Diana: Her True Story (the print adaptation of the podcast) and its massive success. Now that Morton has aired out Diana’s dirty laundry in the open, the royal family is in a “genuine crisis.” Morton's interviewer wonders aloud where the Royal Family goes from here, and Morton offers two options: A long-term negotiated peace or, the more likely option, an all-out war. Having the benefit of foresight, we all know it’s the latter. Diana has upset the system, and it is about to strike back.