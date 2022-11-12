Episode 4 of The Crown Season 5 is heavy, both emotionally and metaphorically. The monarchy — specifically, Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) — takes a five-punch power combo to the head Conor Macgregor couldn’t come back from. It opens with Elizabeth crying in her car as she summons the strength to do the unthinkable. In honor of 40 years on the throne and a disastrous 12 months for the Crown, she will give a speech that expresses… sentiment (GASP!). But honestly, it’s also one of those “let’s start at the ending” beginnings that drive me insane (just start the story where it starts!), so I’ll use my limited sovereignty over these recaps to start where the story begins instead — with Margaret (Lesley Manville).

Margaret’s always been a tragic figure in The Crown, but she’s the beating, aching heart of Episode 4. Her arc begins with a montage cutting between a radio show appearance and her morning routine, which gives us a peek into her drab world. She’s sluggish to get out of bed. Her GRWM is lackluster, outside of a snap at her servant. And her interview is full of stilted, canned answers that, at best, are disinterested, at worst, verge on combative (god bless this radio host tasked with eliciting a compelling soundbyte from Margaret). Throughout it all, her trademark personality shines through from time to time, but it’s muted, the color drained after years of regret, solitude, and, more often than not, a full glass. She ends the interview with a record selection she cryptically admits has “special meaning” to her but declines to address it further (somebody get this guy a raise!).

It turns out that the record also has special meaning for an unidentified man (hello, one-time 007 Timothy Dalton) looking cozy as all hell as he listens to the radio show somewhere idyllic in the countryside. The song inspires Mr. Snug-as-a-bug to write a letter, which turns Margaret’s world upside down when it arrives. It’s from Peter Townsend (no, not that one), former equerry for the Crown and her long-lost love. 40 years ago, they intended to marry, but because Peter was divorced, the Crown (specifically Elizabeth, in a tricky position as the Church’s Supreme Governor) wouldn’t allow it. For Margaret, this original sin is the source of her latter-life despondency. For Peter Morgan, it’s the episode’s narrative prism through which we view all the family’s drama.

So after 35 years of radio silence, Townsend wants to know if Margaret will be attending an upcoming reception at the Caledonian Club honoring the crew of the HMS Vanguard (the ship where they first met). Margaret’s mood is positively giddy as she tells Elizabeth the news. Elizabeth can’t help but be dismissive; she scoffs when Margaret refers to her dalliance with Townsend as love, and her quickness to point out that he is now in his late 70s, happily married, with children and grandchildren is about as subtle as a hammer. What’s there to be excited about? Margaret ignores her. Come hell or high water, she’ll be at the Caledonian Club, the prospect of seeing Townsend again reinfusing her life with purpose.

This leads us to punch #1 when Prince Andrew (James Murray) (BOOO!!! HISSSSSSS!!!) arrives after requesting a meeting with his mummy. A quick note here: maybe I’m just a silly Yank, but is there anything funnier than when these adult children stomp their feet and cry “mummy”? Anyway, Andrew has something sobering he needs a drink to discuss. His marriage. Casually he walks Mummy through his wife’s repeated adultery, which doesn’t seem to phase him — at one point, even acknowledging one of her consorts “was a pretty decent bloke.” But now, there are photos of his wife getting her toes sucked off in St. Tropez, and after some fish/food puns (sole!), Andrew proposes that this recent humiliation is finally a justification for… the d-word. Elizabeth winces and throws out a succession of other d-words he must mean, landing most notably on “duty.” The concept she has built her life around and repeatedly falls back on as justification for her loved one’s unhappiness. Andrew presses, alleging a surprisingly prescient observation — the divorce is necessary and all their fault. His wife Sarah was never going to last — the family destroys anyone different, he says, and “that no one with any character, originality, spark, wit, and flare has a place in this system.” In most episodes this season, that would be a reference to Diana, but in this episode, we immediately cut to Margaret. Her spent life again held up as proof of the collateral damage the royals leave in their wake.

Margaret responds to Townsend’s letter, confirming her attendance at the reception and excitement to see him after all these years. She gets all dolled up for her big night and, after arriving at the Caledonian Club, has a sweet, if subdued, greeting with Townsend (she is still a Princess, after all). At the reception, they each dance and drink, but not together — just make sly eyes across the room. Princess Anne (Claudia Harrison) is also in attendance and in the throes of love with her own equerry, Commander Timothy Lawrence (Theo Fraser Steele). Anne sits with Margaret and acknowledges that she is happy and in love and that everyone disapproves. Undoubtedly emboldened by fresh memories of her forbidden love with Townsend, Margaret advises Anne to fight for him. Anne departs, and as Margaret prepares to do the same, Townsend finally musters the courage to ask her to dance (about time, brother!). They go on to laugh, drink, and dance; Townsend lovingly watches on as Margaret performs drunken cabaret for the sailors (we all should be so lucky to party with Margaret), and all is right again for the two of them. As they walk out together, Townsend asks if he can see her again when he’s back in London. Townsend’s kept all her letters (awwww) and wants to return them to Margaret — he’s aware of his own mortality and wants to ensure they don’t fall into the wrong hands. Margaret’s too lovedrunk (or actually drunk) to pick up the hint that Townsend likely came back into her life because his is ending, and they agree to meet again.

Taking Aunt Margaret’s advice, Anne meets with her mother to fight for Tim (punch #2). When Anne declares their intent to marry, Elizabeth again protests against one of her children’s wishes. They barely know each other (they’ve been dating for three years), the ink is “barely dry” on Anne’s divorce, and most importantly, her first husband is still alive. The Church of England expressly forbids remarriage under those circumstances; a body Elizabeth so happens to be in charge of (sound familiar?). Again, Elizabeth appeals to duty, and Anne lashes out, asserting the Crown “cannot have all of [her]” and that she will marry Tim. She storms outside and, in a comical act of rebellion, sucks face with Tim in front of all her mother’s staff on the lawn.

Speaking of snogging, Margaret revisits her old correspondence with Townsend and reminisces on all their passionate, covert make-out sessions all those years ago. On the grounds, at Balmoral, in Peter’s office, these two were going at it like a couple of drunk teenagers at a bar mitzvah. As she continues to read, those pleasant memories give way to the painful ones: Elizabeth first sending Peter away, and then, despite his promise to be true, his eventual marriage to another woman. She again reflects on that resulting heartbreak and how it has come to define her life.

Then Charles (Dominic West) arrives to deliver Elizabeth punch #3. Andrew Morton’s bestselling book, Diana: Her True Story, is the final straw for his and Diana’s marriage. Charles’s ridicule in the press has reached a fever pitch (you must admit, "Prince Harming" is pretty clever), and he pleads with his mummy to see that separation is the only possible outcome for him and Diana. For the third time, Elizabeth will hear none of it. If there is anyone who is bound to duty, it is her firstborn and heir to the throne. Divorce is out of the question. Duty expects a monarch “to be married and produce an heir, being happily married is a preference rather than a requirement.” In response, Charles angrily asserts a similar accusation as Andrew — that their family's problems are due to their immovability in the face of change.

This final accusation sticks and Elizabeth finally admits to her priest in private that perhaps her children’s unhappiness does fall at her own feet. It’s a sullen acknowledgment that sinks her into a deep depression — one that expands after punch #4: the news that Windsor Castle is on fire. Elizabeth is powerless as she watches the fire (or, as Margaret hilariously quips, “the metaphor”) rage out of control, leaving enormous damage to the House of Windsor. Peter Morgan, never one to miss an opportunity to hit his audience over the head, goes so far as to have Phillip (Jonathan Pryce) and Elizabeth helplessly embrace amongst the smoldering ruins of their house (we get it, the monarchy’s a mess!).

Elsewhere, Townsend and Margaret lament the damage to Windsor Castle. After some vague reminiscing about the crimson room (no doubt somewhere else these tomcats fooled around), Peter finally comes clean to Margaret. He reached out because he’s deathly ill and has little time left. As he wistfully looks back at his life, he wants to know if Margaret still loves him. She responds in the affirmative with her eyes, they share a brief kiss, and then he… peaces?! That’s it? You’re telling me this guy has been holding a candle for Margaret all these years, and in the face of his impending death, when she’s standing right in front of him saying, “Yes, I still love you!” he just steals a peck and leaves? Weak!

Undoubtedly also feeling cockblocked, a revved-up Margaret decides to see Elizabeth and pick a fight. As they watch news coverage of the fire, she playfully suggests that everyone in the family would have had a motive to burn the house down, each having individual gripes with the House of Windsor. Diana after years of neglect, Andrew after his failed marriage, and then, of course, herself. In the fifth and final punch, Margaret finally confronts Elizabeth about Townsend and the life with him she denied her all those years ago. When Elizabeth pushes back, saying she made the decision as the Queen, not as her sister, Margaret rages. Isn’t her niece Anne about to marry Tim Lawrence, despite that union being bridled with all the same circumstances that prohibited Margaret and Townsend’s marriage? Touché, Margaret. Margaret storms out, enraged at her sister’s refusal to admit her mistakes.

Four times now, her family has complained to Elizabeth about their sacrifices in the name of duty and the Crown, sacrifices they made for her. After Elizabeth (and the audience, for that matter) have been beaten over the head with it, the Queen finally decides it’s time to acknowledge her culpability in this mess. She pens a transparent and sentimental speech for an upcoming lunch celebrating her 40 years on the throne, in which she will ask for forgiveness. The Queen Mother (Marcia Warren) gets wind of this and busts into the room in an uproar as Elizabeth prepares. Elizabeth cannot give this speech — it concedes fault and is too emotional. Both are things that, in her eyes, the Crown does not do. Philip listens in the other room and finally, at the height of the Queen Mother’s berating, steps in to politely tell her to fuck off (about time, where has this guy been all episode!). He asserts that Elizabeth has given her life to duty and the Crown and earned the right to damn well say whatever she pleases.

Which is exactly what Elizabeth does in her climactic speech at Guildhall, the episode’s ending (and its beginning, ugh). In it, she makes all the acknowledgments her family has begged her for. They all have sacrificed for the Crown and, effectively, her happiness. She thanks them for their support and pointedly includes a veiled reference to Margaret watching at home. Later, Margaret makes it clear Elizabeth’s words made their way to her, and they each exchange an outrageously rare “I love you.” A slight reprieve for the embattled Queen, who has been through a horrific year (or, as she puts it, an annus horribilis). Elizabeth may not be able to stop her house from burning, but at the very least, she can find some solace in the company of those watching it burn with her.