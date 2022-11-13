The Crown Season 5 Episode 5, “The Way Ahead,” gives us a painfully intimate look at Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Camilla Parker Bowles’ (Olivia Williams) extramarital relationship, along with a surprisingly positive portrayal of Charles (which includes him… breakdancing?). It’s the type of depiction that’s pretty absent in popular culture (Diana, we stan) and must be a deliberate choice on Peter Morgan’s part — most evident in his decision to cast Dominic West, a man who is wildly too charming and good-looking to even come close to accurately portraying Charles as we know him.

Hot Charles opens the episode in 1989, lamenting his lame-duckness as an aging Prince of Wales who still hasn’t taken the throne at a dinner party. He proves to be a real buzzkill of a host, complaining to “a couple” of his close friends (by my count, around 20) that he feels like a useless ornament gathering dust. It’s poignant because, as the episode shows, his inability to be inactive is his greatest strength and also his worst weakness. This resistance to inertia leads him to go upstairs and call his paramour Camilla, hoping to get her help with a speech he’s writing. Her husband picks up, and he doesn’t seem surprised or upset that his wife’s lover is calling during family dinner, and happily allows her to leave him and their children to go upstairs and flirt with Charles. Their late-night phone call turns rather… intimate, the salacious details of which we’ll get into later.

During Charles and Camila’s call, an amateur radio operator cruising the airwaves (wild Friday night!) stumbles on the tantalizing phone conversation and records it. Knowing he sits on audio gold, he takes the tape straight to the Daily Mirror, hoping to sell it for a pretty penny at Charles and Camilla’s expense. The paper of course buys it (British tabloids, man) but declines to release it — it’s 1989, and they don’t want to be responsible for ending a royal marriage. They elect to stash it for later if an opportunity ever presents itself to release the tape. Three years later, that opportunity arises when Charles and Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) sit with the Queen (Imelda Staunton) for a tense meeting in which she finally agrees to let them separate (bum bum bum). The palace releases a statement to the public, and just like that, the Prince and Princess of Wales are no more. Once again, the Crown finds itself burdened with another scandal.

The Royal Family meets with their team to discuss a path forward, and First Lt. Captain Obvious points out that after the fire, a series of failed royal marriages, and the increasing perception that the monarchy is an irrelevant waste of taxpayer money, the Crown is in dire straights. He proposes the creation of an emergency war council to help ensure the monarchy’s survival through these trying times called “The Way Ahead” group. Charles agrees urgent action is necessary but pushes Way Ahead to institute more drastic reforms to be more in line with modern Britain. He passionately pitches updates like the monarchy funding itself or allowing the eldest daughter to take the throne, and even makes a not-so-veiled reference to the Queen stepping down. It becomes clear that Charles, now liberated from his marriage, is making a case to the group for his next goal: ascending the throne. The funny thing is later, in private, Elizabeth comes dangerously close to admitting Charles may be right. Maybe the solution for the problems facing the Crown is her firstborn son.

Alas, another of Charles' actions undoes all that royal potential. The Daily Mirror decides that now Charles and Diana are separated, they’re in the clear to release Charles and Camila’s audio erotica. Once they do, we hear the entire call, and boy is it a doozy — one that Peter Morgan spares no salacious detail when recreating. Charles and Camilla audibly moan, yearn for each other’s touch, explicitly detail what they would do to each other if they were together, and even jointly fantasize about Charles as a tampon (that way, he can always be inside her!!!!).

The scandal that comes to be known as “Tampongate” rocks the family and the nation, sending Charles’ sovereign aspirations into a nosedive. Every member of the Royal family has a different take. Phillip (Jonathan Pryce) reams Charles in front of the Way Ahead group, suggesting his death would be preferable to the dishonor he’s brought the family. Princess Anne (Claudia Harrison) expresses disgust but also bemused delight at Charles’ twisted humanity. We don’t get to hear from Diana, Elizabeth, or Margaret, but their faces as they read the article say it all. Shame. Disgust. Hurt. Charles’ stubborn refusal to quit Camilla continues to damage his relationships and his legacy.

After they lick each other’s wounds, Charles and Camilla come to the same conclusion: if Charles has any shot at the throne, he has no choice but to go on the offensive. Charles pulls together a court of brown-nosing advisors who crave to see him on the throne, and they strategize how they can navigate Charles out of this mess. Their main pitch is an interview TV special, where Charles can clear the air and lay out his vision for the monarchy and Britain. It’s risky — he’ll probably be asked questions about subjects he doesn’t want to discuss, like his marriage to Diana or his fantasy of being a female hygiene product. But it’s the only way Charles can break through the noise and hopefully win back the public.

So he agrees to an interview with a reporter, the very whimsically-named Johnathan Dimbleby. Sure enough, Dimbleby (are we sure this guy isn’t from a Roald Dahl novel?) gives Charles the precise opportunity he and his team hoped for. Charles asserts that the Crown needs to adapt to survive, and at Dimbledy’s prompting suggests the monarchy should not just represent the Church of England, but all faiths (a strategic move meant to appeal to a larger, more modern constituency). And when the dreaded question arises about Charles’ alleged infidelity, he handles it gracefully… by lying. Charles chooses to acknowledge for the first time publicly that he did have a relationship with Camilla during his marriage to Diana, but only when he felt his marriage could no longer be saved (not you know, the entire time).

Audiences are riveted and/or furious. Diana is stunned at the gross underrepresentation of Charles’ sins. Elizabeth also stews at his repeated jabs at the Crown, and even Mr. Camilla Parker Bowles finally takes the hint, and storms off from his wife at home (later we see Camilla moving out, although it’s kind of hard to believe that hadn’t happened already). The interview is another bombshell royal press story that sweeps the nation, and Diana, not one to lose the attention of the media, decides to strike back. It’s here we finally see the now famous outfit the press deemed as the "revenge dress," the off-the-shoulders black frock that was her first look in the public eye after Charles admitted his infidelity. Admittedly, it felt like the brief glimpse we got wasn’t worthy of the cornerstone ‘90s pop culture moment it became.

Elsewhere, the Queen sits down with Prime Minister John Major (Jonny Lee Miller) to discuss the ramifications of Charles’ controversial interview. The public is largely split; some found his words to be a breath of fresh air, and a rare moment of transparency for the Crown. Others felt the special was inappropriate and that Charles should have stayed silent. Majors does concede that Charles' biggest win seems to be his comments on faith, something Elizabeth scoffs at. She asserts the Crown’s simple existence alone is a unifying symbol, which binds the kingdom together and all who live in it, despite their race or creed. In doing so, she unwittingly proves just how out of touch she has become. The Crown (and the Church of England) have grasped for relevance for years, and no longer symbolize what they once did for the increasingly diverse population of the Kingdom. It’s another signal that Elizabeth is losing her grip on what the Crown means (or should be) in the modern age.

Anne and Charles, who have seemingly grown closer through this whole ordeal, meet again and discuss Charles’ future plans. He lets on that he intends to capitalize on the press following the interview to publish a book, by which he can further lay out his vision for Britain and continue his march towards rule (without having to speak on his adultery or Tampax dreams). He also confesses that he has already established a satellite court, one that is helping him prepare and plan for an eventual ascension to the throne. Anne plays it cool but later acknowledges to her family that in the wake of Charles’ separation, Charles has demonstrated true leadership and vision. In many ways, he’s already doing the job of ruler — so why not give it to him already? Elizabeth’s silence and steely gaze into the fire (and our own foresight) signals she has no such plans.

The episode ends with an extended look at Charles’ charity work with the Prince’s Trust. Anne’s right — he’s charming, personable, inspiring, almost Diana-like (maybe he learned a thing or two from her after all). The crowd cheers for him after a rousing speech, the screen spells out all the good the Prince’s Trust has done, and even you begin to wonder — why isn’t this guy King? And then the credits hit and… Charles starts breakdancing. It’s almost more uncomfortable than the Tampongate tapes, so much so that I didn’t believe it happened. I was wrong. Then it all comes flooding back to you. Peter Morgan and Dominic West are doing an admirable job flattering the Prince of Wales, but at the end of the day, they can’t change the truth. Charles was his own worst enemy; his entitlement, drollness, disloyalty to Diana, desperation for power, and his desire to be a tampon (!!!) all proved to be insurmountable obstacles between him and the throne. If only he could breakdance his way there instead.