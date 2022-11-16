Episode 8 of The Crown Season 5 opens with a Board of Governors meeting at the BBC, where Director General John Birt (Nicholas Gleaves) has called the session to order. The only problem? It’s technically not his to call. And Big-Dick Board Chairman Duke John Hussey (Richard Cordery) makes a point to alert him so, making a bombastic show as he limps in late to the meeting. It’s the first inclination of the power struggle at the BBC, where traditional leadership like Hussey want things to remain the same. He celebrates the ten-year renewal of their royal charter and asserts that with it comes an implied mandate to stay the course. The BBC should stick to its programming roots: to “inform, educate, and only then, entertain.” The younger DG disagrees. Birt understands that the BBC is old hat in the rapidly evolving media landscape. Its stodgy commitment to tradition is why it’s losing viewership to the rapidly increasing number of satellite TV channels. It’s an ironic (and meta) debate to occur within one of Netflix’s landmark shows, as the streamer’s existence is a distant relative to the mass proliferation of media Birt aims to combat in the mid-90s.

Over at Buckingham, Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) expresses similar frustrations as Hussey, but as a viewer rather than an operator. She can’t get her ancient TV to work and attempts to use the just-as-ancient Fonzie method to try and fix it. When that doesn’t work, she calls in her grandson William (Senan West) to help, who immediately points out she should just get a new TV. Maybe even a satellite one. Elizabeth chokes on the thought — that would be a betrayal of the monarchy’s national charter with the BBC, she says, almost as bad as if she were to become a Catholic (GASP!).

Never one to miss a chance for metaphor, Peter Morgan takes the opportunity to hit us over the head once again, as William jokes that his Grandmother may as well “close your ears, bury your head in the sand, and pretend you don't know what's going on.” Maybe Morgan is self-aware of his heavy-handedness this season. He ends the scene with Elizabeth conceding the TV does seem to have had better days and then hangs a lantern on the whole discussion with her quipping, “Even the televisions are metaphors in this place.” Meta-Morgan strikes again.

Diana’s (Elizabeth Debicki) love affairs with the two men she met last week continue. After a brief glimpse of her sending Dr. Khan (​​Humayun Saeed) off in the morning, Martin Bashir (Prasanna Puwanarajah) giddily rushes into his boss’s office to update him on how his relationship (or con) with Diana is progressing. She’s agreed to everything regarding the interview, her only stipulation being she wants to alert the Queen before it airs. Bashir’s plan is to record the interview in her home at Kensington during Guy Fawkes night when the palace will be deserted. After some chuckling over the significance of the date (another hammer-over-the-head metaphor that will run throughout the episode), Bashir’s boss reasonably informs him he will have to run the special by a few people before they shoot. Bashir’s incredulous, realizing his coup of a scoop may be in jeopardy. His ambition is on a collision course with the debate between modernism and tradition going on a few floors above.

Diana may have Dr. "Dish" Khan and Bashir eating out of the palm of her hand, but there is one man she cannot win over — her young son William. She again asks for updates over the phone about his time in school, and he monosyllabically responds that it’s not going so great. Some of his friends have visited, and there are some guys he’s hopeful are future friends (SAD!). Diana chooses to use the opportunity to pivot to herself, alerting William she also has a new “friend” that she hopes will be a “special” friend soon. William gags at the news and lashes back. Why does she need to tell him this? It’s an understandable request (no one wants to admit their mother is a sexual being), but it’s also clear her vulnerability and openness weigh on him. He complains that she is making it harder, that she’s in the news too much — perhaps suggesting the Prince only has “future friends” because, in his peers’ eyes, he’s not the future King — he’s the Princess of Wales's son. The conversation ends, and she omits the inconvenient update regarding her upcoming special — something which will only exasperate all of William’s frustrations.

The Queen, still blissfully unaware of Diana’s upcoming bombshell interview, hosts a quaint little birthday party for one of her friends, Sue (who we later learn is the wife of Duke Hussey). During the chit-chat, Elizabeth finds out her beloved Gold Cup at Cheltenham will be broadcast on Channel 4, NOT the BBC. She’s distressed — another example of her changing world — and asks Sue if there is something she can do about it. After all, the Duke is her husband. Can’t she work some “magic in the bedroom,” one of the women jokes? Sensing the Queen’s sadness, Sue elects to do just that (but without taking her clothes off). Back at home, Sue politely requests her husband to program something in honor of the Queen to lift her spirits. As a staunch proponent of the monarchy and tradition, the Duke feels this is exactly something the BBC should take on, and he agrees to put in a word with Birt.

Little does he know, elsewhere, Bashir is pitching Birt on an utterly opposite special. After learning of the potential interview, Birt is suspicious — why would Diana do this? Bashir explains Diana is angry at Prince Charles (Dominic West) and craves vindication. Birt senses the commotion this will cause with his boss, the Duke, and asks the most pressing question: Will she be critical of the monarchy? He doesn’t realize the next question out of his mouth should be the real one: how did Bashir get this scoop of a lifetime? Bashir claims Diana feels safe with the BBC (because of his lies, no doubt); the national broadcaster understands her plight most. Birt must think about it, as he knows all the top brass will protest. Specifically, the Duke, due to his obsession with the BBC’s legacy and its place in the national identity (and the fact this program will burn down all he holds dear).

The Duke unknowingly proves Birt’s private assertion when he later asks for a sitdown to ask for the special honoring the Queen his wife requested. Duke wants to do something for her on behalf of the country, as she deserves all of their gratitude for her years of service. And who better to celebrate the Queen than the BBC? The two institutions are “inherently” intertwined, he says. Birt can’t help himself and uses the tee-up to swat down what he sees as the Duke’s outdated views. He contends the public no longer views the monarchy as the architecture of Britain but rather as furniture to be replaced, along with the BBC. The public wants the BBC to be something more in a post-war world, and he has the polls to show it. The Duke disagrees and makes one last plea for the special, one last “Thank You, Ma’am” for Her Royal Highness. In a somewhat petty FU to Hussey, Birt then goes outside to do the exact opposite and gives the go-ahead for Bashir’s Diana interview.

After receiving the final go-ahead, Bashir has one last covert meeting with Diana to prepare. Diana has cold feet — her brother Charles has found inconsistencies in Bashir’s reporting (you think?) and is urging her not to do the interview. Diana asks for clarification — was it MI5 or MI6 that was spying on her? Bashir, an increasingly artful conspiracy theorist, says it could be both. Or either. Also, her brother Charles is probably in on it too. As Bashir continues to grasp at straws, he makes one last pitch. He suggests Diana subconsciously chose the date of the interview, Guy Fawkes night, as her interview will be a symbolic act of rebelling against the Crown. Diana hilariously points out it’s a pretty tough metaphor, considering the 13 members of the Gunpowder Plot were hung, drawn, and quartered. Bashir promises this will be different, and damning comparisons aside, she ostensibly agrees to move forward with the interview.

William also discusses Guy Fawkes Night in class (not in a shady car with a full-of-shit journalist). The teacher outlines how Fawkes’ treason was a specific kind - high treason — defined by someone trying to kill the king. Here we see how Diana’s actions weigh on William’s life for the first time — all the talk of “treason” and “rebellion” against the king draws obvious comparisons to his mother, and his classmates begin to whisper as they undoubtedly come to the same conclusion. Despite all the children's eyes’ turning the William, the teacher continues (pick up the hint, dude!) and calls out how Fawkes may have lit the fuse, but he wasn’t the ringleader. That was a man named Robert Catesby. For the millionth time, Morgan uses historical events to make a painfully obvious metaphor in the present — Catesby represents Bashir as the orchestrator of his own personal Gunpowder Plot, and Diana represents Fawkes, the person whose role was to light the fuse.

With that all said, the big night for the modern-day Gunpowder Plot has finally come, and we see Catesby/Bashir suit up to sneak into Kensington. Once again, there seems to be no worst security than that of Kensington Palace. Whereas earlier this season, Diana’s allies were sneaking in small audio recording devices, now they’re sneaking in entire television crews and equipment (under the guise of a “hi-fi” audio delivery). And no one bats an eye. As Bashir and the team set up and prepare, we simultaneously watch the Royal family set up and prepare their Guy Fawkes Night bonfire. The entire Royal family goes on to celebrate after lighting their fuse/fireworks, unaware that Diana is about to do the same elsewhere. At what point will we knight Peter Morgan Sir Ham-Handed?

Bashir’s plot continues as he whisks the tapes out of the city. He meets up with the Birt at The Queen’s Hotel of all places, where he is staying under the name “Catesby” (Peter, enough!). The Birt sees the edit for the first time and is aghast. It’s sensational, he says, and could end all of their journalistic careers. Bashir, shifty-eyed as ever, isn’t going to get this close and let his big break slip away. He points out a likely truth: if it’s not them who air the Diana special, it will be someone else. Birt concedes he may be correct, but does that really mean the BBC should give a platform to an unstable, hurt woman who wants to take down the monarchy? After a series of dramatic seaside telephone calls, Birt seems on the verge of moving forward with the program. Before they do, he asks Bashir to “Look me in the eyes and tell me I'm not going to regret this.” Bashir lies one last time — he won’t. And the special is on.

Back at Buckingham, Elizabeth is also giving in — to satellite TV. She has them installed at all the Royal households and immediately loves the new, big, easy-to-read remotes. The Queen Mother (Marcia Warren) amusedly watches, and this episode again spells out the dramatic irony. As a public figure, Elizabeth is forever intrinsically linked to television and the BBC. After all, her coronation was the first to be televised and was responsible for millions of Britons purchasing televisions for the first time. Elizabeth’s choice to give in to satellite (and effectively the future) is another sign that the times, they are a' changin'. Thank you again for clearing that one up for us, Peter.

The news that Diana has requested an urgent meeting with the Queen cuts the group's conversation. At last, the dramatic showdown teed up earlier in the episode. Diana arrives and tells the Queen she wanted her mother-in-law to hear it from her first — she has done a frank interview with the BBC that will be broadcast in a couple of weeks. Diana explains that she needed to “clear some things up about her marriage” and goes on about feeling shut out from the family, who haven’t given her any love or compassion. Elizabeth can’t help but roll her eyes and curtly cuts her off. Hasn’t this been discussed at length in the public eye? In the newspapers? Do they really need more of this?

Most importantly, why hasn’t Diana ever thought to discuss these things in private? We all know why — emotionally, Elizabeth isn’t exactly an open book. Yet, Elizabeth maintains what always is her first line of defense. She’s not remote — she’s busy. Too busy tending to her duties as Queen to attend to the emotional needs of her family. Surprisingly, Elizabeth also points out that the same reverence for Royal responsibility is why Elizabeth defends her in private. Diana is the future king's wife and mother to another. She is a senior member of the Royal family, and it is part of the Queen’s duty to defend her. Diana’s assertion that everyone is out to get her is simply false — all they want is for her to be happy (and, of course, quiet). That way, all their duties as part of the monarchy can operate seamlessly. Regardless, Diana tells the Queen it’s too late. Ironically, the special will air on the 20th — Elizabeth’s and Philip’s 48th wedding anniversary. In one final dig, Diana congratulates Elizabeth on the milestone. It’s what she would have wanted for herself.

Now that Diana has alerted her boss to the upcoming special, it’s time for DG Birt to do the same. He finds the Duke bro-ing out with his buddies over brandy and cigars and breaks the startling news. The BBC has, in fact, produced a special about the monarchy. But not the one he wanted. When the Duke realizes they’ve given a platform to Diana, he goes apoplectic (murdering the buzz in the room). How could Birt have done this? Diana is a loose cannon, she’s unstable, and this special may very well kill the BBC. Birt hasn’t come for permission, just to give him the courtesy of a heads-up (and likely some smug satisfaction at his reaction). Birt excuses himself as the Duke repeatedly yells that Birt will be on the wrong side of history.

And finally, we get the dramatic and now-infamous BBC Panorama interview with Diana. Diana hits all the usual notes as she discusses her post-natal depression, Charles’ infidelity, and the Royals’ emotional unavailability. We cut to the various characters and members of the Royal family watching at home as she does. Duke John Hussey seems to be in physical pain watching. The Prime Minister, John Major, also appears upset (Jonny Lee Miller). On the other hand, Bashir is practically orgasming, mouthing along to the interview he’s undoubtedly watched hundreds of times. At Diana’s mention of suffering alone, we cut to Margaret (Lesley Manville), who cuts a mournful glance, empathizing with Diana’s isolation. Then we come to Camilla (Olivia Williams) and Charles, just in time for Diana’s famous quip: "there were three of us in the marriage, so it was a bit crowded.” Charles shakes his head in disappointment but has no idea the real bomb that is coming. When asked if Charles will ever be King, Diana effectively says no — he doesn’t have what it takes. Charles can’t cope with that and erupts — storming into the other room, where he breaks into tears. John Hussey is crying now, too. William, who is watching at school, storms out of the room as well. Diana has gleefully tossed a grenade at the monarchy, and the collateral damage is everywhere.

The media understandably erupts, and Queen and Philip are stunned as they read all the headlines over breakfast the next day. The Duke comes to apologize directly to Elizabeth over the BBC’s involvement and emotionally offers his resignation. She denies it, and he helplessly utters what they both have been expressing through their actions throughout the episode: “it’s not a world I recognize anymore.” Later, to drive the point home (Peterrrrrrrr), Elizabeth struggles with her new television, confused and overwhelmed by the many channels. William steps in to help, and Elizabeth asks him to change it to the BBC. When she does, it’s a dull choral performance, perfectly representative of the programming (and world) she and Hussey want to return to. Elizabeth sinks into her couch, relieved at the warm blanket of familiarity, and does precisely what William jokingly suggested earlier in the episode. Overwhelmed by the crumbling monarchy around her, she closes her ears, buries her head in the sand, and pretends she doesn't know what's happening.