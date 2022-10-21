Netflix has been gearing up to release the fifth season of the much-watched British drama series, The Crown. The royal series which follows the modern-day British royal family, saw its trailer drop in the past few days. The desire for the new series is at an all-time high, however, it is facing its most turbulent waters ever simultaneously. Interest in the series, driven by the death of the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, and how the new season’s depiction of the latter years of Princess Diana’s life will turn out has drawn backlash. Netflix has decided to add a disclaimer to its latest The Crown trailer following these difficult weeks.

In a bid to calm the choppy waters surrounding the fifth season, Netflix has added the following disclaimer in the YouTube description below the video for the trailer. It reads: “inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign”. It is important to note, however, that none of the series’ previous trailers have carried this disclaimer though previous press statements had carried similar language. It seems to be a response to the recent events surrounding the new season. The new season and its depiction might play a role in how some of the viewing public see the new British monarch, King Charles III, whose character is a central figure in the new season.

The trailer in question dives straight into a royal family in crisis. Focusing heavily on Diana, Princess of Wales (Elizabeth Debicki) it will purportedly show the breakdown of her union to Prince Charles (Dominic West) and the divorce to follow. The depiction of the Princess’s interview with Martin Bashir (Prasanna Puwanarajah) has also drawn attention, however, Netflix continues to defend the series’ fifth season. “The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events,” a Netflix spokeswoman said. "Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family - one that has already been scrutinised and well documented by journalists, biographers and historians."

RELATED: ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Trailer Reveals Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II in Crisis

The criticism faced by The Crown and its latest season has come from many quarters including Oscar-winning actress, Dame Judi. The British actress who is also close to the King and Queen Consort said Netflix "seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism". Others who have criticized the series include former prime minister Sir John Major, and former Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

Asides from Debicki, West and Puwanarajah, Season 5 of The Crown also features Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Jonny Lee Miller as John Major, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed.

Season 5 of The Crown premieres on Netflix on November 9. Watch the trailer below: