Netflix’s wildly popular drama series The Crown is finally getting ready to begin production on its highly anticipated Season 5. According to Variety, the Left Bank-produced series is geared to start filming in July and features an all-new cast to play the iconic royalty. Tenet star Elizabeth Debicki had previously been cast in the role of Princess Diana, with Dominic West as Prince Charles, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Imelda Staunton playing the Queen.

According to the report, members of the crew are now trickling their way back into Elstree Studios, just north of London, where the bulk of The Crown is filmed. Cast and crew are hopeful the cameras can begin rolling again under strict COVID-19 protocols in July. By that time, the U.K. should be well on the way to recovering from the devastating pandemic, as restrictions begin to ease on April 12 following the country's third national lockdown.

Season 4 of The Crown wrapped filming early in March 2020, following the U.K.’s first national lockdown. Even with restrictions, Sony had backed Left Bank and released the series on time for its November 2020 debut. During Season 4, fans were introduced to Princess Diana (Emma Corrin), which brought new life into the series by Peter Morgan, drawing many fans and winning both Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

After some back and forth, The Crown is set to end with Season 6 in the early 2000s, meaning fans will unfortunately never get to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle working their way into the show. Harry recently spoke with James Corden in an interview, revealing how he felt about the award-winning drama, saying, “It’s fictional, but it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course it’s not strictly accurate; it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle is, the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.”

Hopefully, with The Crown Season 5 beginning production, we will get to see this all-new cast co-exist sooner rather than later. Until then, Seasons 1 through 4 of The Crown are now available to stream on Netflix!

