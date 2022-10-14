We also get our first look at William and Harry!

This November, all eyes will be on Netflix as the streamer debuts the new season of its hit historical series The Crown. Not only because Season 5 will be the first one to air in a world without Queen Elizabeth II, but also because the show’s new era is the closest to modern times so far, and it will depict events that most of us saw unfold in real life through the news. The new season will center mostly around the 90s, a turbulent period for the Royal Family, and a time during which Princess Diana became a media obsession — which in turn ended in tragedy.

The photos follow a tense teaser trailer released back in September, which pitted Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and (then) Prince Charles (Dominic West) against each other during one of the Royal Family’s most infamous scandal: their divorce and the reasons behind it. We had already seen Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, but now we get another look at the monarch during a social event with her husband, the late Prince Philip (played by Jonathan Pryce).

We also get another glimpse of Debicki as Diana, and it’s impossible not to be shocked at the resemblance, especially when it comes to moments that mimic famous paparazzi photos. Thanks to media obsession, Diana's life was heavily documented through videos and cameras, which permanently put her image in the public imaginary. In addition, the photos reveal Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker-Bowles, who will become official Queen Consort when Charles is crowned King in the spring.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Crown' Season 5 Trailer: It's War Between Diana and Charles

Created by Peter Morgan, The Crown spans several decades and chronicles the lives of the members of the British Royal Family, with focus on Queen Elizabeth II. Many famous historical figures have been featured in the story, such as Winston Churchill (John Lithgow), King George VI (Jared Harris), Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), John F. Kennedy (Michael C. Hall), and many others. Emma Corrin played the Princess of Wales in her younger years, while Queen Elizabeth II was previously played by Claire Foy and Olivia Colman in the series.

This season also stars Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Jonny Lee Miller as John Major, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed.

Netflix premieres Season 5 of The Crown on November 9.

You can check out the images below:

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix