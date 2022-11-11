In Netflix’s hit drama series The Crown, showrunner Peter Morgan details Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension to the throne throughout the decades. Inspired by true events, each season chronicles the luxuries, political intrigue, and the romances that have made up the Royal family’s reign since the '40s. In Season 5, Academy Award-nominees Imelda Staunton assumes the role of the Queen, taking over for Olivia Coleman, and Jonathan Pryce as her husband Prince Philip, following fellow Game of Thrones co-star Tobias Menzies.

In their interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Pryce shares his experience as His Royal Highness of Season 5's, from HBO’s Game of Thrones to The Crown, while Staunton praises the show’s former, award-winning cast for the high bar they set, and discusses setting an even higher bar for the coming seasons. They also share how, even seasons into the series, no one on cast or crew lacks commitment, the excitement and intrigue of changing cast each season, and what fans can expect going into the show’s final season. You can read the full interview below, or watch in the video above. For more on The Crown, check out Collider's recap on Season 5, Episode 1 by Mike Muney.

COLLIDER: One of the many things that's so great about The Crown is that every aspect of the production, from lighting to sound, to cinematography, to performances, it's all so incredible. You both have worked on so many projects. What was it like for you being on set for the first time and experiencing the way this production is made?

JONATHAN PRYCE: Well, I think we had it easier in that respect than the people making the first series because we came onto it, Season 5, knowing the quality of the work that had preceded us.

This might interest you, I find with going into Game of Thrones Season 5, that people now say, "Who do we need for Season 5 to get this show on the road? We'll get Jonathan Pryce in." Well, they did the same with The Crown. You go onto these shows and the reason they're so good is because of the commitment of everybody. I went into it, Game of Thrones especially, thinking, "Oh, it'll be cynical by now. They're a worldwide hit." Not at all. They work as hard on Day One as they were doing on Day Two-Hundred. And it's the same with The Crown. It's extraordinary commitment to doing the best work you can possibly do.

IMELDA STAUNTON: And that has to come from the writing. You've got a great script and that demands directors, designers. They will all want to attach to something like that, and that's why all of us coming in for this season, the previous actors from 3 and 4, 1 and 2. Then you go, "Right, we have to keep the bar high." No, we have to make the bar a lot higher. Not because it was low, but you go, "We can't let this go under. We have to just keep going and going." If you look around you, everyone in the room is doing that, and that's a great feeling to be part of, and also a responsibility.

I always feel very responsible if I'm playing any sort of leading role. You lead from the front, and you want to set an example to everyone there that this is how we work hard, by focusing, by recognizing everyone else's work, by being part of this absolutely beautiful, I think, tapestry of work that Peter Morgan has created.

Image via Netflix

Not only are you playing real people, but you are also playing people that other performers have done the last few seasons. Do you binge-watch the first four seasons? How do you get ready?

PRYCE: Well, you know what the formula of the show is, that every two seasons there's going to be a different cast playing the same people, but it will be their version of Elizabeth or Philip at that time in their lives. Everything moves on. I mean, I watched the whole preceding series, but I didn't refer back to it. What we, both of us, referred to, initially and constantly, are the real people, referring to Philip, referring to Elizabeth, and learning from them. Now everything is different. You don't feel you are stepping into anybody's shoes.

STAUNTON: Because we are, how many years later? We're at this age. I'm not playing her in her 40s with prosthetics. I'm the right age for now. I think that's a really clever idea that Peter and the producers had in the first place.

PRYCE: It's an added excitement to the series that you know is going to be new. There's a frisson when you see the new actors come on and see what their interpretation's going to be like. So it's not like a soap opera that's gone on forever and you can look back and you see the starlet and now she's 87 and she's still playing the same role.

STAUNTON: That's me.

PRYCE: I know. I said I wouldn't bring her age up. There you go. Sorry.

Image via Netflix

I know you guys are filming the final season right now. I'm obviously very much looking forward to it. What can you tease in terms of how the production's been going?

STAUNTON: Well, to be honest, we started on the Wednesday, and the Queen died on Thursday, so it's been colored, obviously, by those events. Nothing has changed within the series, and there's no way I would tell you anything about it. I don't care how many superheroes you got behind you, you're not going to get past this.

It did really affect us all. I think everyone was very saddened and thrown off course, and yet one knew one had to continue, which we are doing and have done. It is odd having to talk about something that you're still doing because I've never done a series. Maybe for other people doing a long series, you do that all the time, but this is a first for me. I'll be quite glad when this is on, and we can just go back to work.

