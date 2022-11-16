Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 5 of The Crown. One of the most fascinating themes that The Crown has tackled in its five seasons is the complex (and occasionally fraught) relationship between the political leadership of Great Britain and the Royal Family. While the Royal Family has little actual political power, they have the ability to change public opinion and influence the electorate. This poses a challenge to each Prime Minister that meets with Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton). How do you talk with someone who has been adjusted to a position of influence for their entire life, but performs a ceremonial role? In Season 5, Prime Minister John Major (Jonny Lee Miller) gets thrust into the middle of a royal strife when the family’s scandals become the subject of tabloid reports from 1990 to 1997.

The Crown has certainly brought to life some of the most famous politicians in British history. Both John Lithgow and Gillian Anderson won Emmy awards for playing Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher, respectively. These are larger-than-life historical icons with dominant, memorable mannerisms. Miller had the challenge of portraying a plain-spoken politician adverse to anything sensational. With his combination of empathy and subtle humor, Miller delivers one of the standout performances in a stacked ensemble cast.

What makes Major interesting is that he is being adjusted to these seismic shifts in the culture at the same time that the audience is. He’s aware that the Queen is a cultural icon of no comparison, and he’s nervous about making any attempts to modernize the monarchy without offending the Royal Family. He simply pays attention to the nation’s demands without taking away its traditions, and he’s shocked when he becomes thrust into the middle of the “Dianagate” scandal. Regardless of Major’s political positions, the inclusion of his perspective in Season 5 deepens our understanding of the monarchy’s influence.

John Major Has Big Shoes to Fill

Miller shows the difficult situation that he is in from his first scene in the episode “Queen Victoria Syndrome”. Major performs his duty of taking an initial meeting with the Queen, and he knows that she’s done this several times already. As an audience, we know that the Queen has seen the reign of many Prime Ministers, and Elizabeth even reminds Major of the fact in order to hammer home the point. Although Miller is able to embody Major’s discomfort, it presents an interesting question about his duties. How is he able to look the Queen in the eye and tell her that there are going to be changes?

Of course, the meeting immediately goes off on a wrong note when Miller informs the Queen that the Royal Yacht Britannia can not be paid for by the public. While this is something that Major realizes will be a challenge, he doesn’t realize that the Queen will take it as a personal offense. Major shows remorse about his comments during a conversation with Prince Charles (Dominic West), but he gets mixed signals when Charles mentions that he thinks that Major’s initial suggestion was on point. We see all the different parties that try to influence him in a sequence where Major attends the Ghillies Ball. As various members of the Royal Family approach him and discuss their hardships, Major realizes he’s going to be playing the family therapist to the most famous bloodline in the world.

Jonny Lee Miller's John Major Acts As the Audience Avatar

A critical conversation between Major and his wife, Norma (Flora Montgomery) addresses the central theme of the season; we’re witnessing history unfold, as the Royal Family has never been the subject of such intense public controversy. Major is the audience’s avatar as he reacts to the various news reports that emerge. He reacts with embarrassment to the “Camillagate” leaked phone call, and he responds with pure horror to Diana’s (Elizabeth Debicki) Panorama interview. While some viewers may have witnessed these events in their lifetimes, Major’s perspective shows the reaction from a public relations angle.

However, the Queen does notice that Major seems to be the only reasonable voice in the room, and asks him to help ask as an intermediary during Charles and Dianas’ divorce settlement. Major is nervous about taking part, but he realizes that balance is what the country needs at this point. Season 5 does a pretty good job of balancing Charles and Diana's perspectives, and Major is the perfect person to thrust into the middle of the situation. He doesn’t have a strong attachment to either party, and he simply wants to see this crisis come to a conclusion. Miller even adds a comic edge to his performance as Major reflects on how unprecedented this situation is.

Major’s Influence on the Country Is Not Felt, But His Influence on the Crown and the Royal Family Is

The Crown doesn’t make a firm assessment of Major’s effectiveness, but we do get to feel empathy for him when he loses his reelection campaign to Tony Blair (Bertie Carvel). He makes a heartfelt confession to the Queen that despite the polls indicating otherwise, he did allow himself to think that he had a chance at victory. Even if he’s being replaced by a younger, more dynamic leader, Major’s contributions are not erased from the Queen’s mind. Her comment that Major would rank “very highly” in her personal list of Prime Ministers feels like the show’s subtle way of thanking Miller for his role.

What makes the season so fascinating is that Major’s politics are barely mentioned. While this could have felt like the show’s way of dismissing Major’s conservative positions, it’s almost ironic that no one seems to care about what he actually intends to do with his office. The more pressing concerns of the nation are set aside as questions about the future of the monarchy are raised. Regardless of his attempts to encourage change, Major realizes that he will never be more than a footnote in British history.

It’s fitting that an actor as underrated as Miller steps into the role of an undervalued participant in history. While he was the star of 1990s cult hits like Trainspotting and Hackers, he’s been largely absent from projects of this prestige outside his starring role as Sherlock Holmes in Elementary. Miller has a cheeky sense of humor and personality that makes him unique. While the attention this season will likely be paid to Staunton, West, and Debicki, Miller’s underrated work shouldn’t be overlooked as one of Season 5’s best.