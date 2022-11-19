If the Royal Family has little actual political power, then what is the role of the monarchy in a modern version of Great Britain? This is a question that Season 5 of The Crown addresses head-on. Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) is no longer the novelty that she once was, and now she must face the ramifications of her action as she looks towards the future of both her country and her family. Despite the growing sentiment among British citizens that the support of the Royal Family is an antiquated tradition, Elizabeth and her family cling onto their fealty to public duty. This dedication means that they must make a great number of sacrifices, including giving up on the hopes of a normal marriage.

If you are a member of the Royal Family, your life is scrutinized to no end; Season 5 of The Crown does a great job at showing the cruel and manipulative techniques that tabloid reporters used to pry into the family’s secrets. The Royal Family tries (and fails) to be beyond moral approach, which means that every marriage has to be calculated and intended to cause as little offense as possible. While this may set them up for political success, it does not guarantee that any of these relationships are sincere. Marrying for duty, and not love, is one antiquated tradition that the Royal Family still believes in.

It comes as no surprise that many of the Royal Family’s marriages crumble in Season 5. Princess Anne (Claudia Harrison) wants to marry Timothy Laurence (Theo Fraser Steele) after her divorce from Mark Phillips (Geoff Breton); Prince Andrew (James Murray) decides to break up with his wife Sarah after a scandal, and Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana's (Elizabeth Debicki) relationship is beyond repair. Even Elizabeth finds that her husband of many years, Prince Phillip (Jonathan Pryce), no longer provides the wisdom and comfort that he once did. The commitment to duty, and not love, has the potential to irrevocably deplete marriages that were once well-intentioned; any marriages that were made on a whim have no chances of survival.

The Guise Of Civility

The majority of Season 5 focuses on the growing tensions between Charles and Diana as they contemplate the future of their relationship. While media critics and British historians will likely examine this season in particular to determine whether the show seems to be favoring one party over the other, The Crown doesn’t cast blame on either of them in particular. Charles (Josh O’Connor) and Diana's (Emma Corin) marriage in Season 4 was a matter of circumstance; the future of their Cinderella-esque romance faded quickly when Diana realized what a future as monarch would entail.

Season 4 beautifully showed how tension within his family forced Charles to leave behind Camilla Parker-Bowles (Emerald Fennell), the woman he truly loved. Season 5 shows the ramifications of this mistake; instead of being simply allowed to separate from Diana on respectful terms, they must stay together to present the guise that they are the “happy couple” that the Royal Family is expected to be.

However, this commitment to duty means that neither of them are getting what they truly wanted from their relationship. Diana isn’t prepared to carry the weight of an entire nation on her shoulders, and Charles’ ambition to modernize the monarchy means that he’s not able to be the father to the young Prince William (Senan West) and Prince Harry (Will Powell) that his wife wished that he would be.

A Life Under Scrutiny

By being forced to try to save their failing marriage, Charles and Diana are forced to value the guise of happiness more than happiness itself. They are cruelly examined by the media throughout the season as tabloid reporters search to uncover their sordid secrets, making it all the more uncomfortable. Diana cannot even go out for a private drive without being followed by reporters, and she must go in disguise if she wants to catch an evening movie.

While the “Tampongate” scandal involving a leaked phone call between Charles and Camilla (Olivia Williams) was endlessly parodied and scoffed at, The Crown actually does a great job at showing how insulting the coverage was. This is simply an intimate moment between lovers, and not something that should be judged by people that don’t know them. When you look at the Royal Family only as leaders, it’s hard to grant them compassion.

Although she was mostly a background character in previous seasons, Princess Anne joins the main recurring cast in Season 5. It’s hard to not feel empathy for her difficult marital situation as well; even though she knows she will not be the head of the family, Anne is judged by her parents, who still cling to traditional expectations of women. The challenge to be completely moral in relationships is even more difficult for women, given the inherent sexism within the monarchy. Some of the stronger moments in the season are where Anne and Charles reflect on their mutual disappointment at the way that their marriages turned out; they can relate to each other's struggles.

Passions That Fade

The complex relationship between Elizabeth and Phillip has been one of the recurring storylines in The Crown since its inception. One of the major challenges that a young Phillip (Matt Smith) had to overcome in the first few seasons was his feelings of being emasculated; he finds it hard to interact with his wife (Claire Foy) if she is also his sovereign. While they ultimately make peace with this situation, Phillip will never understand the pressure that Elizabeth is under as both a woman and a monarch. By Season 5, they’re no longer as close as they once were.

There’s a brief instance where Elizabeth alludes to her anxiety about Phillip having a “younger woman,” Penelope Knatchbull (Natascha McElhone), as his assistant; despite the commitments of loyalty that they made to each other in Season 2, Elizabeth is unsure if she can still trust her husband’s impulses. This moment turns into something more sincere and heartbreaking when Phillip reveals why he wants Penelope to help him; he is simply lonely, and finds that his wife is too busy with her duties to spend time with him.

Based on what we know from history, the sixth and final season of The Crown will have a lot of major marital strife. Diana’s death and Charles’ remarriage will undoubtedly be featured, and it will be interesting to see if Season 6 deals with more recent controversies like Prince Williams’ marriage, the lawsuits surrounding Prince Andrew, or Prince Harry’s break from the Royal Family. Regardless of what is covered, it’s interesting to look at the ramifications of the history that The Crown is covering and see how they are still affecting the Royal Family today.