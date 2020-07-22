‘The Crown’ Season 5 Won’t Debut Until 2022 as Netflix Series Takes Production Break

Sadly, Netflix’s The Crown is getting put back on one of those fancy plush pillows people use for holding crowns(?) for a while. Deadline reports that the British royal drama is heading into a production break that won’t see cameras rolling again until June 2021, meaning season 5 won’t arrive until 2022.

The report notes that the production break was always built into the schedule and isn’t due to the COVID pandemic, but “sources acknowledged that the hiatus has been helpfully timed”. Which probably isn’t how I’d phrase that but vacation days are nice when you can get ’em.

Season 4 of the massively-popular series wrapped up just ahead of the COVID-mandated shutdown and is scheduled to hit Netflix later this year. Olivia Colman will be in the lead role of Victoria II for the second time after taking over the role from Claire Foy in season 3. Season 4 introduces Gillian Anderson as ousted Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, both of whom have significant roles in this chapter.

Thirteen-time Olivier Award nominee Imelda Staunton will assume the lead role in season 5, which was originally set to be The Crown‘s final season. Earlier this year, creator Peter Morgan reversed course, announcing a sixth season with Staunton once again playing Victoria. Here’s what Morgan had to say at the time:

“As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.”

The Crown season 6 will likely shoot in 2022. For more on the series, here are the details on how it thwarted the coronavirus shutdown.