As the highly anticipated Season 5 of the drama series The Crown approaches its premiere date, the cast has begun speaking more openly about what will go down in the new episodes of the Netflix hit series. This season is set to attract a huge slate of viewers since it will reportedly depict Princess Diana’s final days before her fatal car accident in 1997.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, series star Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet) opened up about embodying such an iconic role. The Australian actor “inherits” the role from Emma Corrin, who played the Princess of Wales in her younger years across Season 4. Now, Debicki steps in to portray the most documented years in the life of Diana. She revealed to EW that Diana’s storyline is being handled with care and sensitivity:

"I'll say that Peter [Morgan, series creator] and the entire crew of this job do their utmost to really handle everything with such sensitivity and truth and complexity, as do actors. The amount of research and care and conversations and dialogue that happen over, from a viewer's perspective, something probably that you would never ever notice is just immense. From that very first meeting [with] Peter, I knew that I'd entered into this space where this was taken seriously [in] a deeply caring way. So that's my experience of the show."

Princess Diana, unfortunately, died in a car crash in Paris while being chased by paparazzi. Her death has been recognized as the result of the media's overwhelming obsession with Diana over the years. The Princess' relationship, marriage, and subsequent separation from the (then) Prince Charles, often filled the tabloid pages for years. Her decision to leave the Royal Family, and her relationship with Dodi Fayed who also died in the car crash, remain discussed to this day.

Created by Peter Morgan, The Crown spans several decades and chronicles the lives of the members of the British Royal Family, with a focus on Queen Elizabeth II. Many famous historical figures have been featured in the story, such as Winston Churchill (John Lithgow), King George VI (Jared Harris), Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), John F. Kennedy (Michael C. Hall), and many others. Queen Elizabeth II was previously played by Claire Foy and Olivia Colman in the series. Imelda Staunton takes over the role and will portray the Queen in the final two seasons of the series. Season 5 also stars Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Jonny Lee Miller as John Major, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed.

Season 5 of The Crown will premiere on Netflix on November 9. Until then, you can check out Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in Season 4 below: