The Crown's fifth season has put itself in good stead to be one of the most talked about installments in the show's history. The regal Netflix show, which is heavily based on the real events of the Royal Family's history, has been marred in controversy following the death of Queen Elizabeth, a host of internal (and public) conflicts surrounding the family and King Charles III's accession to the throne. However, one of the most poignant discussions about the show centers around the decision to spotlight the life of Princess Diana and her marriage to the then Prince of Wales in the months leading up to her tragic death in 1997.

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki was tasked with the role of bringing Princess Diana, who was often referred to as the "people's princess", to life in the latest season of the hit show. One of the core aspects which is showcased in the show is how Diana assisted author Andrew Morton to write his biography of her life, titled Diana: Her True Story. In events that are shown on the small screen, Princess Diana did not allow Morton to interview her but instead offered elaborate responses to his questions in the form of audio recordings, which were delivered to Morton by her close friend Dr. James Colthurst.

Touching on the reality of filming the scenes, Debicki said it was "a fascinating and complex task," during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "It's extremely unusual that you would just suddenly have this portal opened up where you can access that kind of reality, and that emotional truth, of your character, and then find ways to reinterpret it as an actor. I found it to be a really rich experience and a real challenge as well. I recently watched that episode, and I feel the way Jess Hobbs directed it brings all the pieces together in this really satisfying way."

The audio recordings formed the basis for a revised edition of Morton's book following Diana's death titled Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words. The new version featured transcripts of the recordings Diana sent to Morton. Morton, who was a consultant on season 5 of the show, was depicted on screen by Outlander actor Andrew Steele. The writer said he was left feeling "shaken" after watching the episode back. "It left me breathless, and it took me back all those years,” he told Good Morning America. “I mean, I don’t say this very often, but I was shaken.”

