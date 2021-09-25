It’s weird to say that one of Netflix’s most expensive and acclaimed shows had a “breakout” season in its fourth season, but that’s what happened for The Crown. After three seasons of being an also-ran, the Netflix series finally broke through and won all the awards, which shouldn’t be too surprising since Season 4 was a turning point for the series where the story started to turn away from Elizabeth’s struggles to balance her personal life and duty to the crown with the next generation’s struggle between Charles and Diana. That’s the saga that will continue in the show’s fifth and sixth seasons where even more people are likely to tune in as the Charles/Diana stuff is what continues to hold people’s interest.

Today at their TUDUM event, Netflix announced that The Crown Season 5 will premiere sometime in November 2022. That’s in line with the previous seasons, which all premiered in November except for Season 2, which debuted in December. It’s also in line with the timeline of the production gaps where there’s a two-year gap between relaunches (Season 3 came two years after Season 2), so I wouldn’t be surprised if the sixth and final season arrives in November 2023.

As for what this season will hold, it’s likely to focus on the dissolution of Charles and Diana’s relationship and what that means for the monarchy. It also signals somewhat the failure of Elizabeth, who devoted her own life and personal happiness to maintaining the monarchy only to see it marred by scandal. While the show has leaned monarchist in its first three seasons, the introduction of Diana showed how fragile the façade was and the great personal expense that removed humanity from anything resembling family. It’s a complicated series and what I appreciate is that showrunner Peter Morgan constantly works to go beyond the headlines to find the complexities of these figures. Hopefully, he continues to succeed as the show moves into Season 5.

The fifth season of The Crown stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. Season 5 will premiere in November 2022 on Netflix, where you can currently stream Seasons 1 through 4.

