Season 5 of The Crown picks up with the Royal Family in the 1990s as they deal with one of the biggest scandals in their history. Although the earlier seasons showed how the family dealt with a deadly fog, Princess Margaret’s marital issues, the Suez crisis, Margaret Thatcher’s (Gillian Anderson) controversial political positions, and the Falklands War, nothing could prepare them for the wave of media support in favor of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) following her separation from Prince Charles (Dominic West). Charles’ public reputation took a turn for the worse in 1993 when an embarrassing private phone call was leaked to the press.

The previous season of The Crown showed the complex relationship that Charles had with Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell). Although Charles and Camilla had seemingly gone their separate ways following his marriage to Diana, Charles begins to regret his prompt proposal and reflects on what his life could have looked like with Camilla. As the cracks in his marriage begin to emerge, Charles becomes deeply regretful and continues his affair with Camilla (Olivia Williams in Season 5). The Crown is often dramatic and scandalous, but Fennell’s heartbreaking performance shows the unfortunate situation that she is placed in.

RELATED: 'The Crown' Season 5 Episode 5 Recap: Too Kinky to Be King

The Origin of “Tampongate”

Image via Netflix

However, both Charles and Camilla were forced to bear the burden of public outrage in 1993 when the “Tampongate” tapes were leaked. In the previous year, a biography of Diana written by Andrew Morton titled Diana: Her True Story became a fixation of public attention. The book revealed that Diana had faced resistance from the Royal Family, and felt like an outsider within their ranks. She revealed that she had attempted suicide and struggled with eating disorders as a result of the pressure. It certainly cast Diana in a positive light, particularly due to the mention of Charles’ relationship with Camilla.

Following the biography’s publication, rumors began to circulate that an illicit conversation between Charles and Camilla had been secretly recorded. The Daily Mirror and The Sun both ran stories mentioning the conversation, but it wasn’t until January 1993 that the Australian magazine New Idea published a graphic translation that the public heard details of the intimate discussion. The conversation between Charles and Camilla included proclamations of love, as well as embarrassing sexual references that were quickly mocked by media outlets and widely circulated.

The leading British publication Sunday Mirror also published a transcript as additional international outlets began circling the story. It was obviously extremely embarrassing for the Royal Family; not only was Charles still married to Diana, but Camilla had been married to Andrew Parker Bowles (Andrew Buchan) since 1973. The press saw Camilla as a disrupter in the relationship who had callously stolen Charles’ heart; Charles' fitness to lead the country was called into question.

The Public Fallout of "Tampongate"

Image via Netflix

In the bluntest of terms, the six-minute phone call begins as a series of loving proclamations before it descends into more explicit sexual topics. The phone call (nicknamed “Tampongate” at the time) is recreated in full on The Crown Season 5, with West and Williams in the episode "The Way Ahead." West said that he wanted to ensure that the emphasis of the scene was not on embarrassing Charles, but revealing the unethical practices that were used to obtain it. He told Entertainment Weekly that “what you’re conscious of is that the blame was not with these two people, two lovers, who were having a private conversation.”

Understandably, some of the show’s performers had reservations about recreating such a divisive moment; Season 4's Josh O’Connor joked to Sirius XM that “this was my one chance for my parents to see something with no shame and there’s no way I was going to scuttle that by talking about tampons on Netflix.”

Charles was routinely mocked, most notably in 1993 when Dana Carvey portrayed him on Saturday Night Live. It was his final show as a series regular, and is often circulated in collections of Carvey’s greatest moments. Charles has been a frequent recipient of SNL impressions; since 1980, he’s been portrayed by Eric Idle, Charles Rocket, Tim Curry, Jon Lovitz, Seth Meyers, and Beck Bennett.

"Tampongate" and the Question of Ethics

Image via Netflix

The origins of these secret recordings have continued to be a matter of public debate as the Royal Family deals with its personal scandals. In August 1992, a similarly intimate conversation between Diana and James Gilbey had also been transcribed by press outlets. Some media critics speculated that these reports were connected to a larger conspiracy that intended to humiliate the Royal Family.

Recently, Prince Harry brought forward a lawsuit against News of the World and The Sun for allegedly hacking into his personal phone calls. Both Harry and William have continued to criticize tabloids and newspapers for using unethical practices to learn the Royal Family’s dirty secrets. They’ve also criticized the BBC for the manipulative techniques used to gain the infamous Panorama interview that Diana gave to Martin Bashir (Prasanna Puwanarajah) in 1995 in “An Interview with HRH The Princess of Wales.”

The Crown has also been under fire recently for its depiction of the Royal Family and the dramatization of these personal scandals. Academy Award winner Judi Dench claimed to The Times that the series was “cruelly unjust to the individuals and damaging to the institution they represent." In real life, Charles and Camilla have had to cope with the ramifications of The Crown’s popularity; they both were forced to deactivate comments on Twitter and Instagram after the way that they were portrayed in Season 4.

Attention on The Crown, and Charles in particular, is at its peak following the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth earlier this year. Charles is set to be crowned as King in May of next year, and The Crown has in production on its sixth (and reportedly final) season. It will be fascinating to see how both the show and the world at large react to these recent events, and if any new consensus emerges.