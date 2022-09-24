There are so many exciting series coming to Netflix this fall. In terms of returning shows, it has been announced at the streamer’s TUDUM event on Saturday that The Crown Season 5 will be premiering on November 9. Now, the first teaser trailer has dropped and showcases dark days ahead for the Royal family, especially Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

The short teaser sees Princess Diana and Prince Charles, now played by Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West, heading towards their divorce. The pair is preparing for separate TV interviews on the matter. The bright spotlights, extreme close-ups, and voiceover of the British news coverage during this unprecedented time invokes an unsettling feeling. They both appear very anxious with Diana seen fixing her hair and Charles seen fiddling with his hands as his face twitches. The TV cameras start to roll, and the trailer ends with various phrases highlighting their “Broken Marriage” like “All Out War”, and the “Princess of Wales upstaging her husband” being heard. That only sets up the dire mood ahead and, as we know from Season 4, Charles never likes to be upstaged.

Knowing the end point of Diana and Charles' marriage, this is a very emotionally overwhelming trailer that doesn’t need to do too much to leave you wanting more. The scandals involved with their marriage are still talked about more than 30 years later and the fourth season of The Crown refueled interest in this tragic part of Queen Elizabeth’s reign. Season 4 masterfully highlighted the ups and downs of the early part of their marriage with the performances by Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor being absolutely soul crushing. One of the focuses of season 5 will be the final part of Diana’s life before her untimely death in 1997. Like the past seasons, the way the Crown is portrayed in the British media will be a major player here as well which the teaser hauntingly sets up.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II's Death Sparked Increase in 'The Crown' Viewership

The Crown in its first four seasons has been one of the best TV series in history. It has brilliantly balanced celebrating the Queen and what the Crown stands for while also never shying away from giving fans a critical perspective on their history. Season 5 will see the third iteration of the core ensemble cast which, along with Debicki and West, will have Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. This season is also noteworthy for being the show's first since Queen Elizabeth’s death earlier this month.

The Crown is currently filming now, and Season 5 comes to Netflix on November 9. Until then, you can view the new teaser trailer down below.