We all knew this day was coming, but Netflix certainly made us wait a long while before finally unveiling the trailer for the new season of The Crown. Anticipation for Season 5 is at an all-time high as the episodes come amidst a combination of elements: The recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, the change in cast members, and the fact that the new season will depict the last years of Princess Diana’s life. The new season premieres in early November.

The trailer for The Crown goes straight to the point: The Royal Family is in crisis. Not only because of the scandal surrounding Princess Diana's (Elizabeth Debicki) and Prince Charles’ (Dominic West) divorce but also because the world has changed dramatically as television evolves and the role of the monarchy in the modern world comes into question. We finally get a glimpse of the performances of new cast members, and if those brief scenes are any indication, Imelda Staunton could be a massive contender for the upcoming television awards season.

In addition, the trailer makes it clear that this season will be a touching tribute to Diana and how difficult her final months were, from the scenes depicting the incessant harassment from paparazzi and news outlets to Diana herself lamenting that she “never stood a chance.” At the same time, it looks like the season will make a point of showing how Diana fought tooth and nail to have some control over her own narrative, including a game-changing interview with the BBC in which she blatantly stated she wouldn’t go quietly.

Image via Netflix

As much as we know that the Royal Family’s story is still very much alive, The Crown trailer also brings a subtle reminder that the end of the road for the series is near. Back in 2020, Netflix renewed the acclaimed show for its sixth and final season and considering the recent events and the fact that Queen Elizabeth II is the undisputed protagonist of the series, it would make complete sense to end the final season with the longest-reigning monarch’s death.

Aside from Staunton, Debicki, and West, Season 5 of The Crown also features Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Jonny Lee Miller as John Major, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed.

Netflix premieres Season 5 of The Crown on November 9.

You can watch the explosive trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: