The Big Picture Season 6 of The Crown releases on DVD and Blu-ray on September 17.

A box set with all seasons and bonus content hits shelves on October 15.

Get a sneak peek at the bonus features included in the home release below.

If you're a fan of The Crown and a collector, Collider has great news for you. We've teamed up with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment to reveal when you can expect to own Season 6 of the acclaimed historical series on DVD and Blu-ray. The final season of the series covers the aftermath of Princess Diana's (Elizabeth Debicki) tragic death and the way that the Royal Family reacted to it. Season 6 of the show will hit shelves in just under a month, on September 17.

In addition to the release date announcement, we can also share that later this year the series will also come in a box set featuring all seasons of the series and a bunch of bonus material that fans will certainly love to check out. All six seasons of The Crown will come in Blu-ray format and feature over 100 minutes of bonus content, as well as a 24-page photobook with a special message from series creator Peter Morgan for collectors. The box set is slated to hit shelves on October 15.

Finally, Collider can also exclusively share a first look at some of the featurettes included in the home release. Below you can watch a sneak peek that chronicles the making of the season's big wedding of (then) Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams), which serves as the series finale. In the featurette, the cast talks about the massive sets used and built for the wedding, as well as series director Stephen Daldry's (Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close) approach to the historical event and how it sends the series off on a high note.

Season 6 Ended 'The Crown' on a High Note

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Of all the seasons of The Crown, Season 6 was arguably the most challenging to depict, since much of the show's audience was alive during the events that took place in the show. The final episodes take place from 1997 to 2005, and showrunner Peter Morgan had the additional task of making Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) deal with the ghost of Diana — quite literally at times.

Once again, the season came with a slate of nominations for The Crown. Most recently, the show earned several nods at the 2024 Emmy Awards in the main categories, including Outstanding Drama Series and several nods in the acting categories for Staunton, Debicki, Jonathan Pryce (who played Prince Phillip), Dominic West (Prince Charles), and Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret).

Sony Pictures releases Season 6 of The Crown on September 17. The full series box set arrives on October 15. You can watch our exclusive sneak peek of the bonus features above.

Watch on Netflix