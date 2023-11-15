One of Netflix's hottest properties, The Crown has dazzled, delighted, and ultimately delivered over its 5 seasons to date. Earning itself an enormous following thanks to a unique blend of detailed historical drama and a changing cast, The Crown has taken the audience by the hand on a nearly 50-year history of the British royal family, with an iconic list of actors playing lead roles including the likes of Olivia Colman, Claire Foy, and Matt Smith. With Season 6 now arriving, all the talk is centered on the terrific ensemble guiding us through our final episodes. So, with that in mind, here is a comprehensive look at the cast and characters you can expect to see in The Crown Season 6.

The Crown Follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century. Release Date November 4, 2016 Cast Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West, Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Vanessa Kirby Main Genre Biography Genres Biography, Drama Rating TV-MA Seasons 6 Studio Netflix

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Close

Previously portrayed by Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, with both expected to be returning to Season 6, Imelda Staunton plays the Queen in her later years as her surrounding family, once held in the highest regard, begins to crumble under the weight of modern sensibilities. Throughout Season 5, The Queen has her most challenging time yet, beautifully encapsulated by Season 5, Episode 4 "Annus Horribilis" in which her beloved Windsor Castle was caught ablaze alongside the downfall of several of her children's marriages. In the season finale, the country's failing relationship with the monarchy is illustrated by the decommissioning of Her Majesty’s favorite home, the Royal Yacht Britannia by the new Prime Minister Tony Blair (Bertie Carvel), a man known as a shining example of forward movement in a New Labour government. With so much on the line in Season 6, and with many tragedies about to befall her, the upcoming final outing looks set to be the most dramatic ever.

Held against the talents of her predecessors, Imelda Staunton's portrayal of Her Majesty stands tall as a beautifully realized depiction of an experienced woman facing new challenges. Perhaps best known for her role as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter franchise, Staunton's illustrious career has seen her perform at the highest level on both stage and screen, including a staggering four Olivier Awards, with her soon reprising her role as Bunty in the long-awaited Chicken Run sequel Dawn of the Nugget.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Image via Netflix

A whirlwind Season 5 was always ahead for Diana, with the pending collapse of her marriage to Charles (Dominic West) culminating in the season finale, which also ends with Diana packing for a disapproved of trip with her friend Mohamed Al-Fayed (Salim Dau) and his family. This sets the scene for what tragedy is to come in Season 6, with Diana's relationship with Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) explored in more detail, and eventually the devastating untimely passing of the nation's princess and her lover. Controversy has already hit Diana's portrayal in Season 6, with images of her "ghost" appearing in certain scenes causing backlash among fans, and leading creator Peter Morgan to speak out.

An actress with power and style, Elizabeth Debicki has an acclaimed filmography, including the likes of Tenet, The Great Gatsby, and Guardians of the Galaxy. With her role as Diana solidifying her place in the public consciousness, it is likely Debicki will only get stronger as we see much more of her in the world's biggest franchises going forward.

Dominic West as Prince Charles

Image via Netflix

The other half of Season 5's doomed couple, the now-King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, portrayed by Dominic West in his days as heir to the throne, saw his tumultuous Season 5 capped off with a secret meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss the Queen's abdication. Despite the Queen shutting him down, it looks as if Charles's wants align with the current government, paving the way for a battle for control in Season 6. That battle for control also runs perpendicular to the Queen's disapproval of his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams) which played a large part in the downfall of the country's favorite couple. With so much at stake for Charles, and the pending death of his former wife and mother to his children, it looks as if he is set for his most difficult season yet.

Luckily, such a challenging set of circumstances is in the hands of the reliable Dominic West, an actor with plenty of experience. From roles on The Wire, to 300, and even Chicago, West's ability to transcend genres has always been his strongest asset, culminating in his triumphant portrayal of the heir to the throne.

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip

Image via Netflix

Despite taking somewhat of a backseat in Season 5 compared to previous seasons, Prince Phillip's once-thought-controversial relationship with Penny Knatchbull, the wife of his godson, is depicted with typical The Crown-esque dramatization. This time taking his place as the confidant to Her Majesty, Prince Phillip's role in Season 6 looks set to once again be one of support, as the crumbling of the monarchy's public opinion and the deaths of major family members will likely turn Phillip into the steadfast voice of reason he so often is in the series. A veteran actor with decades of experience, Jonathan Pryce's Oscar nomination for Best Actor in 2020 is an illustration of his talents. With a recent role in James Hawes' critically celebrated One Life under his belt, many look forward to not just his upcoming reprisal of Prince Phillip, but also the return of Slow Horses in which Pryce played David Cartwright.

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

Image via Netflix

The sister to Queen Elizabeth, and previously portrayed by the impeccable Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter, Princess Margaret had quite the heartwarming story in Season 5, which many consider deserved following a difficult previous two outings. After being forced apart from her first love, Peter Townsend, in the 1950s, some 40 years later, the two reunite and rekindle their love in an example of the positives of the forward-thinking attitude to relationships the monarchy has been forced into. For Margaret, Season 6 will spell the end of not just the series but her life, with her whirlwind journey as the Queen's sister and best friend eventually ending in February 2002, with this moment expected to be the finale of the show. Lesley Manville excels as Princess Margaret, successfully matching some of the finest performances the show has seen from predecessor Helena Bonham Carter. Beyond The Crown, Manville is known fondly for her time as Cyril in Phantom Thread and Ada Harris in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair

Image via Netflix

A beacon of forward-thinking hope to a nation stuck in the past, Tony Blair's New Labour government acted, in Season 5, as the perfect allegory for the changing opinion of the monarchy, and how many saw the Queen's days on the throne as numbered with the progressive Charles a much better suitor as the 21st Century neared. With secretive conversations between both Blair and Charles happening behind the Queen's back, conversations that the former Prime Minister denies in real life, Season 5 for Blair culminated in the decommissioning of the Royal Yacht Britannia; a statement of intent against the monarchy's long-held dominance in the political structure of the UK. With The Crown certainly never shying away from politics, Tony Blair's story looks set to continue to be pivotal in Season 6 of the show, with the Prime Minister's controversial time in charge of the country chronicled in detail. Bertie Carvel is no stranger to period dramas, with roles in the likes of The Tragedy of Macbeth and Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell earning him critical acclaim. Beyond these, Carvel is perhaps best known for his portrayal of the seedy Simon in the BBC smash-hit drama Doctor Foster.

Marcia Warren as Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother

Image via Netflix

Like Phillip, the Queen Mother plays much more of a supportive role in Season 5 as she mellows into her old age and takes a backseat from public duty. A caring woman, Season 6 promises the end for the Queen Mother, with her 2002 passing, the same year her daughter Margaret passed, signaling the end point for this epic series. An icon of British television and film, Marcia Warren has over 90 screen credits to her name dating back to 1970. Most recently, beyond The Crown, Warren has appeared in the likes of Beyond Paradise and the long-running BBC sitcom Not Going Out.

Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne

Image via Netflix

Another whose fifth season appearances were few and far between, the Queen's only daughter Princess Anne, much like her siblings, faces the breakdown of marriage and new relationships in the most recent season. In Season 6, like the rest of her family, Anne is set to be rocked by the fatal events yet to unfold involving the Princess of Wales, her aunt, and her grandmother. Claudia Harrison has had an acclaimed acting career to date, with the past ten years, in particular, seeing her perform some of her best work in the likes of Delicious, Humans, and Lucan.

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles

Image via Netflix

Playing an enormous role in the through line of Season 5 at least by name, Camilla Parker Bowles, for many in the royal household, signifies the downward trend of the monarchy's public opinion thanks to her part in the failure of Charles and Diana's marriage. For others, Camilla represents a new way of thinking, with a royal relationship right to be treated like any other. Season 6 promises the final fallout of this saga, with Charles and Camilla's wedding on the horizon despite protestations from the head of the family. The award-winning Olivia Williams is a star of both stage and screen, having found success at both the Royal Shakespeare Company and in Hollywood. With a back catalog that includes The Sixth Sense, Rushmore, and The Ghost, Williams has rightfully earned herself a sparkling reputation.

Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed

Image via Netflix

As Season 5 comes to a close, and with The Crown's typical sense of doomed inevitability, Princess Diana packs for her trip away, which we know will spark the beginning of the end. Despite having just proposed to his girlfriend Kelly Fisher, Fayed and the infamous 'kiss photo' are about to bring about a whirlwind lawsuit, a global news frenzy, and, following the heavy documentation of his pending affair with Princess Diana, Season 6 brings the devastating end of the pair's relationship and their lives. With such a sensitive story about to be tackled, it is unclear as to how much detail Fayed's affair and lawsuit with ex Kelly will be discussed in. Known for his roles in the likes of The Kite Runner and United 93, Khalid Abdalla continues to make a name for himself in mainstream screen media, with this role now his highest-profile one to date.

Rufus Kampa/Ed McVey as Prince William and Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton

Image via Netflix

Although the series may be coming to an end, the story of the Royal Family continues on into the present day, with no couple a better example of that than Will and Kate. Season 6 will bring about the first time the couple fall in love, with William and brother Harry's (Will Powell/Luther Ford) reaction to the death of their mother also playing a crucial part. Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey will share the role of William in Season 6 in typical Crown fashion as he matures over several years. Two actors with little to no experience, Kampa will continue where he left off as a younger Prince William, with McVey taking over as he enters adult life. Also inexperienced, with just one credit to her name, the aptly titled short film The Prince of Savile Row, Meg Bellamy looks to make a name for herself on a global platform portraying one of the most beloved women in modern Britain.

The Crown Season 6 Part 1 premieres on Netflix on November 16, 2023. Part 2 will arrive on the service on December 14.

Watch on Netflix