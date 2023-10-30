As Season 6 of The Crown is fast approaching, director Christian Schwochow reveals to Deadline how he directed three incredibly emotional episodes of the late Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), and how he went to intense levels to ensure it was handled with sensitivity and care. Schwochow directed the second episode of Season 6 titled "Two Photographs", the third episode which will feature the fatal car crash “Dis-Moi-Oui,” and the fourth episode titled "Aftermath."

Schwochow also confirms that the crash will not be shown, but they did "film Diana, but very respectfully — not in a big close-up." This was done intentionally as Schwochow wanted to be respectful to Diana and her family by not showing her body. He recalls that it was never "a discussion" to do so, as their decision was "very, very clear."

After the passing of Queen Elizabeth in September of last year, Schwochow expressed how delicate The Crown wanted to be, as they "all felt the conscious memory of people." Which is why it was important to The Crown that they provide sensitivity when representing those moments. For example, Schwochow reveals that when the Queen (Imelda Staunton), Philip (Jonathan Pryce), and Charles (Dominic West) are informed of the crash, the conversation is silent as the audience does not hear the words they discuss in order to respect their grief. “We don’t have to see and hear...” Schwochow said. “We try to give all the characters their private space with their grief and sadness to not exploit these emotions too much.”

When Will Season 6 of ‘The Crown’ Air?

Image via Netflix

The Crown's final season is being split into two sections. The first part consists of four episodes, mainly directed by Schwochow, as he follows Diana's final days. Part One will be released on November 16 while Part two will debut on December 14. It will deal with the emotional aftermath of Diana's passing.

Season 6 of The Crown will also star Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Marcia Warren as Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and Bertie Carvel as Prime Minister Tony Blair. The first five seasons are now available on Netflix.

