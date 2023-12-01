The Big Picture The final season of The Crown explores the challenges faced by Queen Elizabeth II and her family in modern times as the population's perception of the monarchy changes.

The trailer highlights the personal struggles of Prince William, who is still dealing with the loss of his mother, Princess Diana, while navigating the complexities of being part of the Royal Family.

The relationship between Prince Philip and Prince Charles takes center stage as the family continues to grow and multiple generations clash, revealing the difficulties of being a good parent and grandparent within the royal lineage.

After seven years of telling the story of the British Royal Family, The Crown is about to come to an end, and Netflix has released the final trailer for their acclaimed drama series. Imelda Staunton returns as Queen Elizabeth II, after the first half of the season was released a couple of weeks ago. The monarch has dealt with her position for a lifetime, and the new episodes will take her and her family closer than ever to modern times. After decades of tension, betrayal and hard choices, Queen Elizabeth II deals with the fact that the population might not love the concept of her family anymore.

The trailer opens with the entire family getting ready for a photograph, with the young Prince William (Ed McVey) feeling uncomfortable while being asked to smile for the camera. The young man feels haunted by the loss of his mother, Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), as a very personal situation for him remains in the spotlight for the entire world to watch. Growing up as part of the Royal Family can be very complicated, without taking into account that Prince William needs time to grieve the loss of one of the most important people in his life.

The marriage that has been the focus of The Crown since it began in 2016 returns once again, with Jonathan Pryce stepping into the shoes of Prince Phillip after being introduced to the role during the fifth installment of the series. As the family continues to expand, the character explores what it's like to be a grandfather, while he watches his own son, Prince Charles (Dominic West) struggling to be a good parent himself. Multiple generations clash against one another, in the final episodes of a drama that has explored decades of world events and their repercussions.

The Many Faces of Queen Elizabeth II

Image via Netflix

While The Crown moves forward in time, it constantly reminds viewers that the woman they've seen on their television screens has been the same person all along, even if she's played by different people. Claire Foy portrayed a young Queen Elizabeth II when the show premiered, exploring the traumatizing experience of ascending to the Throne at such a young age. When the first time jump of the program took place, Olivia Colman took over the role, as a middle-aged Queen entered a new stage of her life. The memories of these early years will give comfort to Princess Margaret (Lesley Manville) in the final season, after she suffers a stroke at her advanced age.

You can check out the final trailer for The Crown below, before the last episodes of the series premiere on Netflix on December 14: