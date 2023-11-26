Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Crown Season 6 Part 1.

The Big Picture The Crown Season 6 focuses too much on foreshadowing Diana's death, neglecting to celebrate her legacy and achievements.

The show uses Diana's ghostly presence for melodrama, instead of exploring her relationships and motivations authentically.

Other projects, such as The Queen, have handled Diana's death and legacy with more depth and empathy, emphasizing the need to celebrate her life and global impact.

Although The Crown began as a series that ostensibly offered historical insight into the development of the Royal Family throughout the 20th century, the series has gradually shied attention away from its political themes. Instead of considering how the monarchy came to represent different things as Great Britain changed, The Crown has become focused on recapturing scandalous moments from history, particularly those involving Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki).

While Debicki’s performance is downright unnerving in how close it feels to real life, the show itself has not given her the room to celebrate Diana’s legacy. Rather, The Crown has languished in the tragedy of Diana’s death to the point that it doesn’t feel dissimilar from the paparazzi journalists that it seems to be criticizing. Although the controversial use of Diana’s ghostly presence is problematic in its own right, it just scratches the surface when it comes to The Crown’s mishandling of her life.

‘The Crown’ Season 6 Spends Too Much Time Foreshadowing Diana's Death

Although The Crown has earned some criticism for its lack of historical accuracy, the series has still brought to life some of the most iconic moments in the history of the Royal Family. Replicating events in and of itself isn’t an achievement, but adding historical insight as to why these events were significant gave The Crown a unique historical perspective. The development of Queen Elizabeth II’s (Claire Foy) and Prince Philip’s (Matt Smith) relationship in the first two seasons examined how having a female monarch changed England; the subsequent two seasons showed how hard it was for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) to live up to that legacy. Unfortunately, The Crown didn’t seem to be interested in anything about Diana other than her death.

While tragedy often breeds great drama, there’s no dramatic tension when the audience already knows what is going to happen based on history. The Crown’s sixth season is guilty of including moments that lack sincerity for the sake of making Diana’s death feel more tragic. It’s unclear if Diana and Prince Charles (Dominic West) did have a conversation where they forgave each other as they did in Season 6's "Persona Non Grata," but it's hard to take the moment as genuine. Similarly, the tender moments that Diana spends bonding with her children William (Rufus Kampa) and Harry (Fflyn Edwards) would feel more sincere if they weren’t so obviously included as foreshadowing.

Although The Crown seems to be pointing its fingers at the paparazzi for sensationalizing Diana’s relationship with Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla), the show is focused on how their romance was perceived. There’s little time spent showing why Dodi and Diana fell in love; the suggestion that Dodi was manipulated by his father, Mohamed Al-Fayed (Salim Daw) only makes The Crown feel like it was further ripped from the tabloids. The use of Diana’s ghost feels particularly disrespectful considering that The Crown spent very little time celebrating Diana’s achievements, particularly her groundbreaking charitable work.

‘The Crown’ Season 6 Is Only Interested in Diana’s Death

While the show is able to depict Diana’s final moments in a respectful way, inserting a vision of Diana that speaks to Charles and Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) breaks with the series’ sense of realism. It adds a touch of melodrama that The Crown didn’t need, allowing the show to reach broader conclusions about the state of Diana’s relationship. It’s unclear what was going on between Charles and Diana in the final months of her life; perhaps they forgave each other, but perhaps they didn’t. However, The Crown is so obsessed with keeping the perspectives balanced that it goes out of its way to ensure that the audience is on Charles’ side.

The scenes between Diana’s ghost and Elizabeth also feel incongruous, as it’s been clear that the two women were often in opposition with each other. The Crown’s fifth season focused on how Elizabeth began to feel “irrelevant” when it was clear that the British Commonwealth supported Diana over her. Seeing Elizabeth wrestle with her feelings when Diana is killed would have been an interesting way to examine how she returns to prominence in the eyes of her people. However, the scene with Diana’s ghost avoids any historical nuance by making sure the audience knows that Elizabeth is also grieving.

The best moments involving the tragedy in The Crown’s sixth season actually don’t involve Diana at all. There’s a powerful scene where William stalks out on his own in the woods as he tries to avoid his family and the media. It’s a touching moment because it feels authentic. It’s a reminder that while William is the future King of England, he is also a teenager who has just lost his mother. Instead of including a manipulative moment when he’s able to speak to his mother from beyond the grave, The Crown allows William to simply cope with tragedy on his own terms. It’s unfortunate that The Crown didn’t treat the rest of its characters with the same maturity.

Diana’s Death Has Been Depicted More Respectfully in Other Stories

The Crown’s failings stand out in comparison to the other projects that have portrayed these same events with more care. The Crown’s creator, Peter Morgan, was able to examine the unique connection that Diana had with the British Commonwealth in his Academy Award-winning film The Queen. By incorporating the perspective of average citizens and Prime Minister Tony Blair (Michael Sheen), The Queen showed Diana’s lasting legacy without having to bring her back from beyond the grave.

Although The Crown only hinted at the trauma that Diana dealt with during her time with the Royal Family, the 2021 biopic Spencer starring Kristen Stewart was able to show how Diana coped with the incredible expectations that lay in front of her. While Spencer feels like a gothic horror film, the stylistic elements are included to help the viewer empathize with Diana. This is the ultimate failing of The Crown; using Diana’s ghost only avoids dealing with any controversial elements of history by turning it into a simplified tragedy. Diana’s death deserves to be mourned, but more importantly, her life needs to be celebrated.

