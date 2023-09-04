The Big Picture The final season of The Crown will feature the controversial wedding between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles in 2005.

The image released by Netflix showcases the couple's order of ceremony booklet, teasing the upcoming wedding episode.

The wedding scene was the last scene shot by the cast, and it took place at York Minster Cathedral.

The Crown may be coming to an end, but there's still a lot of traumatic and difficult ground to cover and a long period of time to get through in its final season, set to air on Netflix later this yea. The streamer has now teased at least one slightly happier affair for audiences to enjoy with a new image.

Another major set of nuptials is set to be featured in the show, but it's perhaps not the royal affair one would have expected, given the direction the series has been heading with the casting of the younger royals into their early adulthood. The show is set to feature the controversial wedding between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles which took place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2005. While the new image does not feature any cast members, it does feature the royal couple's order of ceremony booklet.

According to Claudia Harrison, who plays Princess Anne in Seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown, the wedding was the final scene the cast shot. It was filmed at York Minster Cathedral in England with the whole Royal Family in attendance, including Imelda Staunton, who plays the Queen in the final two seasons of the show, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip plus Ed McVey as Prince William and Luther Ford as Prince Harry.

Image via Netflix

Why Was The Relationship Between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles So Problematic?

Prince (now King) Charles and Parker-Bowles have long been romantically linked, even prior to his marriage to Princess Diana, however, the future King never stopped seeing her. Princess Diana famously told journalist Martin Bashir that there were "three of us" in the marriage. After the marriage which was arranged and approved by the Royals as a "fine match", ended, and after Princess Diana's death in a Paris car crash, the relationship between Prince Charles and Parker-Bowles progressed.

Their relationship continued to evolve, gradually becoming more public. This period marked one of the lowest points in his popularity among the British public. Nevertheless, over time, Parker-Bowles began to gain acceptance as the partner to the heir to the throne. Eventually, in 2005, the two entered into matrimony through a civil ceremony. However, in a surprising revelation earlier this year, The King's son, Prince Harry, disclosed in his memoir "Spare" that he and his brother, Prince William, had desperately implored their father not to remarry.

“Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead. We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings. We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he’d always loved.”

Charles was officially crowned King of the United Kingdom earlier this year, with Camilla joining as his Queen Consort. The final season of The Crown will air later this year. Check out the new image below: