The Big Picture Elizabeth Debicki shines in first look photos of The Crown's final season, portraying Princess Diana's tragic final days with emotional depth.

Imelda Staunton feels at ease returning as Queen Elizabeth II, appreciating her character's stoicism amidst life's challenges.

Dominic West brings a compassionate and emotionally balanced portrayal of Prince Charles, reflecting the private side of public figures. The season explores Diana's relationship with Dodi Fayed and William's journey after her death. The Crown's final season premieres in two parts on November 16 and December 14.

Elizabeth Debicki takes center stage in these first look photos from part one of The Crown's final season, which sees Princess Diana's turbulent life come to a tragic end in a Paris tunnel. The images, released by Netflix, show off Diana's final days as she splits her time between being a doting mother to her sons, William and Harry, and spending time with her latest beau, Dodi Fayed. Speaking about her starring role in this season, Debicki (Princess Diana) said: “I think it’s a really unique challenge as an actor, to portray those days. I really just trusted in Peter Morgan’s emotional blueprint that he created for us to follow. It’s his interpretation and I think it made emotional sense to me, so I clung to that. Because, obviously, it’s devastating and it’s fraught and we can never know.”

For both Dominic West (Prince Charles) and Imelda Staunton (Queen Elizabeth II), there is an ease and an understanding to taking on these characters for a second season, as Staunton explains. “I’ve been living with her for a long time so, if anything, I felt more comfortable this time. I love her stillness and her ability to not be thrown by everything that must have constantly — throughout her whole life — gone on around her.”

West adds of Prince Charles: “I think he’s got real sadness to him and real compassion and what’s great about The Crown is that you see these public figures in private. I suspect in private he’s quite emotional, well that’s the way I played him anyway…" he said. "I think, hopefully, what comes out is compassionate but relatively well-balanced. I talked to a lot of people who have met him because he’s met a lot of people, he’s met probably more than anyone except the Queen and Prince Philip. Almost everyone has extremely warm, kind things to say about him.”

The End of an Era

Netflix's official synopsis for the series revealed the following for what viewers can expect:

A relationship blossoms between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences. Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate.

The Crown’s final season will premiere in two parts: Part 1 on November 16 and Part 2 on December 14. Check out the rest of the new images below.