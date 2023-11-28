The Big Picture The final six episodes of The Crown Season 6 Part 2 take a time jump into the 2000s, focusing on the Royal Family's attempt to look into the future while dealing with the aftermath of Princess Diana's death.

The series will end with the marriage of Charles and Camilla, as show creator Peter Morgan intended. This represents the restoration of peace to the land and the conclusion of their journey.

Following the highly emotional farewell to Elizabeth Debicki's Princess Diana in The Crown's Season 6 Part 1, Netflix has unveiled a sneak peek at the final six episodes of its acclaimed historical series. The first four episodes culminated in 1997 with the death of Diana and her partner, Dodi (Khalid Abdalla) after a tragic car accident in a Paris tunnel, and the aftermath of the passing of "the People's Princess". Part 2 sees a time jump into the 2000s, as the Royal Family attempts to look into the future, while grappling with the events of the past. Addressing the time jump, show executive producer Suzanne Mackie says it's a subtle one but necessary.

"It’s not a big jump in terms of time, but it feels like a big jump emotionally. I have a complete soft spot for episode five. I think it’s exquisite, and I know Peter Morgan feels the same way. It’s very profound and it’s very moving. It’s beautifully performed by Ed McVey, and Dominic West is breathtakingly good, so I really can’t wait for people to see the episode. It can make me weep even thinking about it. It’s very much about father and son. I love that episode."

In Part 2, Prince William, played by Ed McVey, puts his best foot forward to reintegrate into Eton life following his mother's death. Meanwhile, the monarchy navigates the ebbs and flows of public sentiment after their botched handling of Diana's death. The Queen, portrayed by Imelda Staunton, contemplates the monarchy's future during her Golden Jubilee, observing the unfolding Royal events, including the marriage of Charles (Dominic West) and Camilla (Olivia Williams), and the commencement of a new royal romance between William and Kate (Meg Bellamy).

When Will The Final Part of 'The Crown' Premiere?

There has been more drama with the Royal Family beyond that point, including the wedding of not just William and Kate, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as the deaths of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip. However, these will not be shown within the series. Show creator Peter Morgan always intended for the series to wrap up with the marriage of Charles and Camilla, according to Mackie.

"Peter knew right at the beginning, 10 years ago, that it would be 2005. He always said, 'I want to end around the time when Camilla and Charles got married.' I always see it in a rather fairytale way. Like, that’s the end of our journey: Peace is restored to the land, and they lived happily ever after."

The Crown Season 6 Part 2 will premiere on December 14, 2023. The entire series is available to watch now, exclusively on Netflix.