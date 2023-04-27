It's almost time for the final season of The Crown to premiere on Netflix, and the studio is telling audiences to get ready with the first images official images from the upcoming installment. According to Variety, Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy are set to play Prince William and Kate Middleton, respectively. The pair will be depicted during the time they met while they attended university, prompting their love story to begin and eventually lead them to a marriage that was made official in 2011. The introduction of Prince William and Kate is notorious due to the fact that the timeline of the show will be the closest it's ever been to the present.

The Crown is an adaptation of the history of the British Royal Family, focusing on the life of the now late Queen Elizabeth II. Since premiering in 2016, Peter Morgan's historical drama has impressed audiences with its passionate performances, meticulous production design and an opening theme by Hans Zimmer that injects the series with more prestige than it already has. After years of taking the ups and downs of the family to the television screen, the upcoming sixth season will mark the final chapter for the drama, since the team behind it has no interest in approaching current events.

When the series premiered, Claire Foy was in charge of playing Queen Elizabeth II, portraying the monarch during the time she was forced to sit on the throne after the unexpected death of her father, King George VI. Foy's performance went back and forth with Matt Smith's Prince Phillip, with the pair delivering some of their best work in their careers in the first two seasons of the show. As it was established ever since the series began, the cast would change constantly due to the time jumps the narrative would take every couple of seasons, allowing new actors to keep telling the story.

The Current State of Affairs

Ever since the previous season premiered on Netflix, Imelda Staunton has been given the opportunity to step into the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II, while it was Jonathan Pryce's turn to play Prince Phillip. The current leading cast, which will be joined by Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, will be the final versions of the Royal Family seen in the show. Since The Crown has a particular fondness for winning Primetime Emmy Awards, it remains to be seen just how many accolades the series can take when it releases its final bow.

