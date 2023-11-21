The Big Picture The Crown's sixth season was the most-watched English-language show on Netflix, reaching the Top 10 in 85 countries and capturing 11.1 million views.

Season 6 of The Crown is split into two parts, with the final episodes premiering on December 14.

Other top English-language shows on Netflix include Matt Rife: Natural Selection and All the Light We Cannot See, while Criminal Code topped the non-English language side of television.

Netflix has just released its newest Top 10 viewing charts, and a familiar title dominated the television side of things: the streaming service's sixth season of The Crown was the most-watched English-language show on the platform. The highly anticipated final installment of the drama, which follows the decades of turmoil engulfing the British royal family, debuted with 11.1 million views.

Season 6 of The Crown was hardly limited in its dominance, either; the show reached Netflix's Top 10 in 85 counties and was the most-watched in 44 of these nations. It's likely that The Crown will continue to rack up viewership, as Season 6 has been split into two parts, with the final episodes slated to premiere on December 14. Coming in second for the English television rankings was Matt Rife: Natural Selection, a new stand-up special, with 7.4 million views. All the Light We Cannot See, a World War II miniseries, came in third with 5.3 million views. This was followed by How to Become a Mob Boss, Escaping Twin Flames, Season 7 of Selling Sunset, the Robbie Williams limited series, Unicorn Academy, Life on Our Planet, and Blue Eye Samurai.

On the non-English language side of television, the Brazilian action drama Criminal Code landed in the top spot with 6.5 million views. This was followed by Italy's Suburræterna with 2.6 million views, France's The Billionaire, The Butler, and the Boyfriend, and Turkey's The Tailor.

'The Killer' Remained On Top of the Film Rankings

On the English-language film side of things, The Killer, the highly anticipated graphic novel adaptation from director David Fincher, was the streaming service's most-watched film for the second week in a row, claiming 22.3 million views. While this figure was slightly down from its premiere week, this was enough to supplant The Killer firmly on top of Netflix's film landscape.

The strong showing of The Killer is unsurprising, as Fincher's film has been eagerly awaited by fans for decades. It also benefited from the star power of Michael Fassbender, who portrays the titular Killer, an assassin-for-hire, as well as Tilda Swinton. Beyond The Killer, Netflix viewers rang the holiday bells with Best.Christmas.Ever!, a new Christmas comedy starring Heather Graham, which came in second with 16.3 million views. In third place was the fantasy film Monster Hunter, followed by the romantic thriller Locked In with 5.1 million views, F9: The Fast Saga, Lone Survivor, Cold Pursuit, Paw Patrol: The Movie, Pain Hustlers, and See You on Venus.

In terms of non-English language films, the Korean action-thriller Believer 2 debuted in the top spot with 5.6 million views. French films dominated the list after this, with the comedy Wingwomen coming in second with 4.6 million views and All-Time High coming in third with 2.7 million views. This was followed by Summer Vacation and Jawan: Extended Cut.

The Killer and Part 1 of The Crown's sixth season are both streaming on Netflix now.

