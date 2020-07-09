Surprise! ‘The Crown’ Won’t End After Season 5 After All; Netflix Extends the Show’s Reign

Six months after Netflix announced that The Crown would be coming to an end with Season 5, the streaming service is changing its mind. It was announced today that the Emmy-winning drama series will be extending its run with The Crown Season 6, which is now being planned as the show’s final season.

Creator and executive producer Peter Morgan explained the change came about as a result of realizing they had too much story left to tell:

“As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.”

Indeed, previously the life of The Crown was being cut short, as Morgan had said all along the show – which chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth and those around her beginning with her ascension to the throne — would run six seasons in total. The series has taken a unique approach to showcasing The Queen’s life, as it began with Claire Foy in the lead for the first two seasons but then she handed the role off to Olivia Colman to portray Queen Elizabeth in middle age for seasons 3 and 4.

The cast is due for a shakeup once again, as Imelda Staunton will be playing Queen Elizabeth in the upcoming Season 5 and now also Season 6. Morgan explained that Season 6 will not jump forward in time once more, but will instead allow the series to explore the same time period in greater detail. Meaning once all is said and done, we’ll have gotten two seasons with each major period of Queen Elizabeth’s life.

The Crown Season 4 wrapped production earlier this year right before the COVID-19 shutdown and is expected to premiere later this year. It’s unclear how soon Season 5 will be entering production, but fans can now rest assured there’s more where that came from.

