The final season of Netflix's worldwide smash The Crown is going the extra mile to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September 2022. The UK's Sun newspaper reports that a series of special scenes has been shot featuring the three actresses who portrayed the monarch, alongside a newcomer to the series.

The Sun reports that new scenes have been shot for the sixth and final outing of the drama, including Claire Foy, who portrayed the young, newly crowned Elizabeth in the first two seasons, alongside Olivia Colman, who played Elizabeth in her middle age. They will appear onscreen alongside Imelda Staunton, who is playing the Queen as most will remember her, in her latter years.

The report adds that a World War II version of Her Majesty will also feature in the scenes, when she was the teenage Princess Elizabeth, and will be played by the actress Viola Prettejohn. It was reported by an insider at the show that the seed for the idea was planted soon after Queen Elizabeth's death. "“Getting the actresses together was no mean feat as both Claire and Olivia went on to bigger things after making The Crown and have packed schedules," said the source.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘The Crown’ Season 6: Release Window, Plot, Filming Details, and What to Expect

A Brief History of The Crown

The Crown has achieved tremendous recognition and acclaim throughout its five seasons, garnering numerous prestigious awards. Notably, both Foy and Colman have earned well-deserved Emmy Awards for their remarkable portrayals of Queen Elizabeth II. Additionally, Staunton has received a BAFTA nomination for her performance in the series.

While the show has enjoyed widespread critical acclaim, the most recent season has not been without its share of controversy. Certain scenes depicting the late Duke of Edinburgh's close friendship with Lady Penny Ramsey, his devoted carriage-driving companion, have sparked discussions and debates. These interactions between Lady Ramsey and a concerned Queen Elizabeth have raised eyebrows and fueled public interest.

The fourth and fifth seasons were also met with some hostility for their portrayal of the relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Season four saw the introduction of the young, doe-eyed Diana and her doomed relationship with the then-Prince of Wales, with scenes of Charles' rather cruel behaviour accused of being slightly overblown.

The fifth season depicted the beginning of the end for Charles and Diana, including her bombshell interview with the BBC's Martin Bashir. The 54-minute Panorama episode saw Diana detail her husband's affair, the one she had with Army officer James Hewitt, as well as struggles with her mental health and eating disorders. Former UK Prime Minister Sir John Major has also been openly critical of the series.

The first five seasons of The Crown are available to watch on Netflix now. Check out the trailer for the most recent season down below.