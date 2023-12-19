Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Crown Season 6 Part 2.

The Big Picture "Operation London Bridge" is a detailed plan for the death of Queen Elizabeth II, outlining protocol and procedures for her funeral and succession.

Elizabeth takes ownership of her legacy in The Crown's final season as she reflects on her reign and realizes the importance of her responsibilities as a monarch.

The decisions Elizabeth makes in the last decade of her life, influenced by "Operation London Bridge," include allowing Charles to marry Camilla and retaining her title until her death.

The conclusion of The Crown marks the ending of one of the most ambitious projects in Netflix’s history. While it's hardly the first dramatic program that was inspired by the life of the British Royal Family, The Crown distinguished itself by focusing on the perspective of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch on the British throne. Although Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton all delivered their own unique interpretations of the Queen, they worked together to depict the entire history of her service. The Crown would have been one of the most anticipated television titles of the year regardless, but Elizabeth’s tragic passing in 2022 put even more pressure on showrunner Peter Morgan to end the show on a respectful note. The Crown examines Elizabeth’s incredible legacy by detailing the “Operation London Bridge” protocol, a plan developed in the case of a monarch’s death.

The Crown Follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.

“Operation London Bridge” Is a Plan for Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

Although The Crown’s final season begins in 1997 with the death of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), the show’s final episode “Sleep, Dearie Sleep” focuses on Elizabeth and Prince Philip (Jonathan Pryce) as they reflect upon their respective legacies. The monarchy has changed radically since Elizabeth first took the throne after the death of her father, King George VI (Jared Harris). Prime Minister Tony Blair (Bertie Carvel) has taken the country in a more modern direction with a high emphasis on foreign policy, and often meets with Elizabeth to discuss matters of importance to the nation. Although she acknowledges the importance of keeping herself up-to-date on current issues, Elizabeth begins to realize that her advisory team is also planning for her eventual death.

Elizabeth is reminded by Philip of “Operation London Bridge,” a code used to reference the monarch’s death. “Operation London Bridge” maps out official protocol for the ten days after the throne is vacated, and details procedures about how to conduct Elizabeth’s funeral. Although a similar plan, “Operation Forth Bridge,” is used to communicate Philip’s death, the potential of Elizabeth’s death requires more extensive planning in order to effectively fulfill the lines of succession. “Operation London Bridge” calls for the public to be informed immediately, and requires that Elizabeth’s son, Charles (Dominic West) immediately succeed to the throne. Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams), becomes Queen Consort.

Alternative plans are developed depending on where the Queen dies, as the procedure for an international incident is different from the one on British soil; Elizabeth even jokes that she will “try to keep it local.” “Operation London Bridge” calls for the Queen’s coffin to lie-in-state at Westminster Alley in the week before her official state funeral. The funeral involves a procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, along The Mall, and calls for the remaining members of the Royal Family to attend. Although the committal service in St. George’s Chapel is made public, a private funeral is held after for members of the immediate family. Although The Crown’s final season does not depict Elizabeth’s death, it gives her a metaphorical conclusion when she walks towards a white light in the final shot.

Elizabeth Takes Ownership of Her Legacy in ‘The Crown’ Season 6

In The Crown, Elizabeth first becomes aware of the plans that are in place after Philip begins preparing his own funeral. Philip has grown concerned about his legacy and feels that he should have the final say on how he is remembered. While initially Elizabeth is taken aback by her husband’s acknowledgment of his mortality, she realizes that her responsibilities as a monarch are more important than her personal fear of death. Elizabeth has sacrificed a lot over the course of the series for the sake of The Crown; although some of her decisions ended up sparking controversy within her family, they were done for the sake of the monarchy itself. Although the last two seasons of The Crown received criticism for their fanciful depiction of the British Royal Family’s public controversies, Staunton’s powerful performance commands the respect that Elizabeth did in real life.

The deaths of her sister, Princess Margaret (Lesley Manville), and the Queen Mother (Marcia Warren), in the final season remind Elizabeth that death is inevitable. While this could have been a downbeat note to end the final season on, The Crown gives Elizabeth an empowering sendoff by having her take part in seeing how she is remembered. One of Elizabeth’s key decisions is to have her royal bagpiper select the song “Sleep, Dearie Sleep” to be played upon the announcement of her death. Although Elizabeth’s meetings with Blair expose her to the reality that the British Commonwealth no longer puts as much faith in traditions as they once did, she realizes it is her responsibility as a leader to ensure that the past has not been forgotten.

“Operation London Bridge” Affects Elizabeth’s Decisions in ‘The Crown’ Season 6

Although The Crown does not depict the immediate aftermath of Elizabeth’s death, the series shows how “Operation London Bridge” affects the decisions made during the last decade of her life. After years of pleading, Elizabeth finally permits Charles to marry Camilla. While their relationship had been controversial due to the House of Windsor’s stigma surrounding divorce, Elizabeth realizes that it is important for Charles to be married in order to ensure that the future King is not “living in sin.” Beyond her official duties as a leader, Elizabeth realizes that it is in her best interest to make Charles happy. Charles’ willingness to engage with new technology and charitable outreach programs indicates that he will become the “modern” leader that the nation needs.

Although it is rumored that she may vacate her position amidst Charles’ wedding so that he will ascend to the throne, Elizabeth decides to retain her title until the end of her life. Elizabeth shares conversations with visions of her past selves (played by Foy and Colman in cameo appearances), which reinforce her decision not to abstain. This allows The Crown to offer a firm perspective on why Elizabeth acted the way that she did during her final years on the throne. Although details like “Operation London Bridge” are drawn from reality, Elizabeth’s interior thoughts are a creative license that the show took to reach its thematic conclusions.

