The Big Picture The final episodes of The Crown bring love and focus on the young couple, Prince William and Catherine Middleton.

The main cast, including Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce, returns to finish the story as Queen Elizabeth II adapts to recent history.

The legacy of The Crown will come to an end in a matter of weeks, concluding the story of a complicated family who lived through unprecedented times.

The final episodes of The Crown are about to conclude the journey Netflix started in 2016, and to celebrate, the streaming platform has released a new poster focusing on Prince William (Ed McVey) and Catherine Middleton (Meg Bellamy). The television series that documents the lives of the British Royal Family is closer to modern times than it's ever been, allowing the show to introduce the youngest members of the group. Love is in the air for the young couple during the final episodes of the project, with their relationship about to begin in what will close out the plot of the series.

As The Crown continues to advance through time, the main cast introduced during the previous season of the show will return to finish the story. Imelda Staunton will once again step into the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II, as the monarch adapts to the recent years of her country's history. She will be joined once again by Jonathan Pryce in the role of Prince Phillip, as the couple watches their children and grandchildren grow up. But before the series can conclude, there are various major events that need to be addressed by the acclaimed drama.

After the first four installments of The Crown have spent time exploring the marriage between Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, recent episodes have allowed younger members of the family to take over the spotlight. Prince Harry (Luther Ford) is one of the latest additions to the roster, as the British Royal Family and the people they lead adapt to a new generation being born. With relatives such as Princess Margaret (Lesley Manville) and Prince Charles (Dominic West) around, drama is always lurking right around the corner in the thrilling series that has entertained the world for seven years.

The Legacy of The Crown Comes to an End

Three performers have stepped into the role of Queen Elizabeth II throughout the series, with Claire Foy being the first one to bring her own style to the monarch. When it was time to let a time jump take place for the third season of the show, Olivia Colman was chosen as her successor, before the star of The Favourite made way for Staunton's iteration of the Queen. After spanning decades of history, Peter Morgan's endeavor will come to an end in a matter of weeks, closing the story of a complicated family who lived through unprecedented times.