The first half of the final season of The Crown is approaching its November 16 release date on Netflix, continuing the story of the British Royal Family seen through a perspective that focuses on the emotional distress the members went through within the context of diverse historical events. A new poster released by the streaming platform depicts Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, the ex-wife of who was then known as Prince Charles (Dominic West). The image shines a nostalgic light on Diana, as this will be the season where her untimely passing will be depicted in the show.

After seven years of delighting audiences with anecdotes about the members of the British Royal Family, it's time for The Crown to come to an end. Imelda Staunton will be in charge of portraying Queen Elizabeth II in the final season, reprising her role from when her version of the monarch was introduced during the fifth installment of the show. The actress continues a legacy that began with Claire Foy playing a young version of Queen Elizabeth II over the course of the first two seasons, with Olivia Colman following closely behind to step into the royal shoes for the third and fourth installments of the biographical drama.

To depict historical events that took place in more recent years compared to what has been portrayed in previous seasons, Staunton and Debicki will be joined by Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. As the British Royal Family approaches the beginning of the 21st century, tensions begin to grow around a group of people constantly having their personal lives studied by the press and the general public, with an unforgettable tragedy about to strike the media landscape. In a couple of weeks, audiences will get to see the adaptation of one of the defining moments of the 1990s.

Elizabeth Debicki is Diana, Princess of Wales

The Crown's portrayal of Princess Diana was first introduced during the fourth season of the show, where she was played by Emma Corrin. That version of Diana was the one who fell in love with Josh O'Connor's version of Prince Charles, as the young couple quickly decided they wanted to spend a life together. However, Prince Charles' involvement with Camilla Parker Bowles (played by Emerald Fennell in the fourth installment of the series) made the relationship very complicated, setting the stage for what would happen in the final two seasons.

You can check out the new poster for the final season of The Crown below, before the series returns to Netflix in the United States with the first half of the season on November 16, with the second part concluding the show on December 14.