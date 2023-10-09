The Big Picture The final season of The Crown will be split into two parts, spanning from 1997 to 2005, with the first part focusing on the aftermath of Charles and Diana's divorce and the second part exploring Prince William's struggles after Diana's death.

The sixth and final season of The Crown is almost upon us, with the long reign of Queen Elizabeth II fading like a sunset, but we still have more royal upheaval to go through before then, as Netflix has just dropped the first trailer for the climactic installment of their global phenomenon. And there's a twist—it will be split into two parts. The final outing for the Windsors spans from 1997 to 2005.

The first part will be made up of four episodes, and will conclude with that fateful evening in the Parisian tunnel that will live in infamy after Charles and Diana's tumultuous divorce led her to Dodi Fayed. The second part will consist of six episodes, Prince William struggles to reintegrate into life at the elite Eton College in England in the wake of Diana's death, all while the monarchy grapples with the shifting tides of public sentiment in the aftermath of the loss of "the Queen of Hearts".

Looking ahead, as Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Golden Jubilee, she contemplates what the future of the monarchy will look like in the wake of Charles and Camilla's contentious marriage, as well as focusing on the emergence of a new royal narrative centered on William and Kate, heralding a fresh chapter in the royal storybook for a new generation.

Which Royals are Back?

Part 1 will see Elizabeth Debicki reprise her role as Princess Diana alongside Dominic West as Prince Charles. Imelda Staunton continues her reign as Queen Elizabeth II alongside Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip) and Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret). Also returning are Salim Daw (Mohamed Al Fayed) and Khalid Abdalla (Dodi Fayed), while newcomers arrive in the form of young royals Rufus Kampa (Prince William) and Fflyn Edwards (Prince Harry). For Part 2, taking on the roles of Prince William and Prince Harry will be Ed McVey and Luther Ford. Joining them will be Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton. These will be debut roles for all three actors.

Netflix has released the following synopsis for the final season of the series:

A relationship blossoms between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences. Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate.

