The Big Picture Netflix has released the trailer for the final season of The Crown, which will focus on Princess Diana's final years and the aftermath of her death.

The season will be released in two parts, with the first part showcasing Diana's tragic car accident and the second part focusing on Prince William and Kate Middleton's romance and Prince Charles' second marriage.

The final season will premiere on Netflix in the United States on November 16.

Netflix has released the trailer for the final season of its highly successful and long-running drama series, The Crown, which will bring the story of the British Royal Family to a conclusion. The final season will focus heavily on the final days of Elizabeth Debicki's Princess Diana, and the aftermath of her death that saw the public reputation of both Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) and the Royal Family in tatters amongst the British public.

The season is set to be released in two parts: the first will focus on Diana's final years, leading up to the fateful evening in Paris where she lost her life in a tragic car accident, while being pursued recklessly by paparazzi. The second part will move the story forward and focus on the new era for the Royals, with Prince William's (Ed McVey) blossoming romance with Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy) coming to the fore, as well as Prince Charles' (Dominic West) second marriage, to Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams).

The trailer, set to a piano-led cover of "Mad World", shows Diana — post-divorce from Charles — sinking into the depths of despair following the constant intrusion into her private life as she seeks to escape with her new beau, Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla). It also shows us scenes of the days following her death, as the country pours out their love for Diana while fighting against the "coldness" of the Royals in response.

What Will Happen in The Final Season of 'The Crown'?

Netflix's official synopsis of the series reads as follows:

In their first Summer as a divorced couple, Prince Charles and Princess Diana share very different holidays with their sons. Diana is being courted by the Fayeds in the South of France, giving the young Princes a taste of luxury yachts, video games and movie nights. Charles is sticking to tradition in Balmoral. The comparisons play out in the press, fuelled by a fervent paparazzi, and some of the Royal press team. As yacht life and the constant media scrutiny loses its appeal, Diana longs to return to see her boys, who are back in Balmoral. A diversion to Paris sees matters come to a head - against the backdrop of an intensified and aggressive media pursuit. After the news breaks of Diana and Dodi’s fatal car accident, a vast outpouring of public grief catches the Queen off-guard. With shockwaves resonating through the Palace, Al Fayed is also processing the loss of his cherished son. Hoping that the news will bring him and the Royal Family together in shared grief; he instead finds himself increasingly shunned.

Who Stars in 'The Crown' and Where Can I See It?

The cast of The Crown includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed.

The final season of The Crown will be released in two parts. Part 1 will debut on Netflix on November 16, while Part 2 arrives on December 14 in the United States.