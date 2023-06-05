On television's biggest awards nights, Netflix is consistently a major player. With shows like Bridgerton, Stranger Things, and The Queen’s Gambit, this streaming service has not only become one of the most popular original content providers but one of the most prestigious ones. This is in no small part because of one of its earliest original series, The Crown (2016-). One of the most expensive series ever, it has repaid Netflix with countless stars, viewers, and awards.

Created by Peter Morgan, the accomplished writer responsible for films like The Queen and Frost/Nixon, The Crown focuses on the life and times of England’s longest-reigning monarch, the late Queen Elizabeth. Throughout its five-season run, Morgan has been able to mix tales of epic family drama with monumental historical events with ease, and the many actors who have passed through this series have made it a masterpiece. With the show now gearing up for its sixth and final season, fans may be wondering what to expect from The Crown Season 6. If so, you’ve come to the right place.

When Is The Crown Season 6 Coming Out?

Unfortunately, no release date for the sixth season of The Crown has been announced. However, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria recently confirmed that the season should arrive on Netflix in the Fall of 2023. While you wait, you can catch up on Seasons 1-5 on the service with the following link:

Is The Crown Ending with Season 6?

Unfortunately, this season of The Crown is the final time we'll be seeing this story as the series is set to end with its sixth season. Considering the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it makes sense that the show will be wrapping up with this last chapter.

What Do We Know About the Plot of The Crown Season 6?

Season 6 of The Crown begins where the last season left off. In the final episodes of Season 5, we witnessed the disintegration of Princess Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles and the Queen’s annus horribilis, in which several of her children’s marriages dissolved and a fire broke out in Windsor Castle. Princess Diana slowly became more independent in her public life, conducting an infamous Panorama interview in 1995 and meets Dodi Fayed. Politically, Queen Elizabeth witnessed the handover of Hong Kong and the beginning of Tony Blair’s premiership.

The sixth season will begin in the late 90s and conclude in the early 2000s. While episode plot details have not been revealed, we can be sure of a few events that will be covered on the show. In this time period, Princess Diana was killed in a fatal car crash alongside her boyfriend Dodi Fayed in 1997, and the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, passed away in 2002. Politically, the show will chronicle Tony Blair’s time in office and the return of the Labour Party. Behind-the-scenes filming shots have also revealed that the show will cover the first meeting of William and Kate at the University of St. Andrews. Other behind-the-scenes shots show substantial flashback sequences recreating Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret celebrating on V-E day.

When Is The Crown Season 6 Filming?

Filming for The Crown Season 6 began in September 2022. However, production was hit with multiple delays, first on September 8 due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II and then again, a week later, when paused for a day due to the late Queen's funeral. Despite the delays, filming finally wrapped on April 21, 2023, and the season is currently in post-production. Here's what Imelda Staunton, who plays the Queen in the final season, told Collider about how the monarch's death affected production:

Well, to be honest, we started on the Wednesday, and the Queen died on Thursday, so it's been colored, obviously, by those events. Nothing has changed within the series, and there's no way I would tell you anything about it. I don't care how many superheroes you got behind you, you're not going to get past this.It did really affect us all. I think everyone was very saddened and thrown off course, and yet one knew one had to continue, which we are doing and have done. It is odd having to talk about something that you're still doing because I've never done a series. Maybe for other people doing a long series, you do that all the time, but this is a first for me. I'll be quite glad when this is on, and we can just go back to work.

In another interview with Collider, Dominic West, who plays Charles (the current real-life monarch of England) in the final seasons, also talked about how working on the season brings with it an "immense responsibility", especially in the wake of the Queen's death. Here's what he said:

Yeah, well it's extraordinary because, of course, it comes at the time after the Queen's death when I suppose The Crown has attracted more criticism than probably before. It's also the most tumultuous season in many ways. It also covers the time that most people remember since the start of the show. So it's a very exciting and daunting time to be doing this material because you're aware of the responsibility. These are people are still alive and that's an immense responsibility.

Is There a Trailer for The Crown Season 6?

We're yet to see a trailer for The Crown Season 6, but we will be updating this section as soon as one becomes available. In the meantime, check out the trailer for The Crown Season 5 in the player above.

Who's In the Cast of The Crown Season 6?

Unlike last season, the principal cast of Season 5 will be returning for The Crown Season 6. Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce both return as the respective matriarch and patriarch of the family, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip. Lesley Manville, who recently starred in the hit comedy-drama Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, plays Princess Margaret. Marcia Warren appears as Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret's mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. Richard Rycroft plays George Carey, the Archbishop of Canterbury. Claudia Harrison is also set to return as Anne, Princess Royal, with Theo Fraser Steele as her husband Timothy Laurence. Additionally, James Murray and Sam Woolf are also returning as Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, respectively.

Dominic West will be back as Prince Charles, appearing alongside Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Khalid Abdalla, who starred in films like The Kite Runner and United 93, will continue on the series as Dodi Fayed. Bertie Carvel will also return, playing Prime Minister Tony Blair, with Lydia Leonard as his wife Cherie Blair. Andrew Havill returns as the Queen's private secretary, Robert Fellowes. New cast members added to the show include Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey, who will portray Prince William at age 15 and as an adult; Will Powell and Luther Ford as Prince Harry of Wales; and Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton.