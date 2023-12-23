Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Crown Season 6 Part 2.

While there are countless films and television shows about the British Royal Family, The Crown took on the ambitious task of examining all of modern British history through the perspective of its longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Although showrunner Peter Morgan often used the show as a means of celebrating the monarchy itself, the series was crafted in a way that acknowledged the realities of history. The members of the Royal Family are not always cast in a compelling light, and the series often points to the antiquated aspects of the monarchy that have been barriers to national progress. Despite the multi-faceted perspective that The Crown has shown on the real-life events that it covers, the romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton in the final season feels all too sanitized and straightforward to be dramatically compelling.

‘The Crown’ Season 6 Lacks the Realism of Earlier Seasons

Although the first half of The Crown’s final season focuses on the death of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and the ramifications it had on the nation, the second half is squarely focused on a young William (Ed McVey) as he wrestles with his conflicting duties. Similar to a young Elizabeth (Claire Foy) and his father (Josh O’Connor) before him, William struggles to balance his personal and professional obligations. The possibility of living a “normal” life never exists for him, as he is constantly in preparation for his eventual duties as King. William is put under even more pressure to appease crowds of fans in the aftermath of his mother’s death, as the grieving nation has turned to him for guidance as it deals with Diana’s loss.

While the season does a great job at exploring the “Willsmania” that swept the nation in the late 1990s, the series does not depict the barriers within the young Prince’s romantic life. While William is shown dealing with crowds of students when he first begins attending classes at the University of St Andrews, the series simply dismisses this pressure as an annoying byproduct of his royal position, and not a serious threat to the stability of his mental health. While it would’ve been interesting to see The Crown draw comparison between William’s romantic life and his mother’s, the series was more intent on depicting him as a relatable teenager than engaging with the side effects of being under public scrutiny.

Despite the praise that The Crown’s early seasons earned, the show began to lose its luster as it began covering more recent events. While the events in the early reign of Elizabeth and Prince Philip (Matt Smith) forced the show to shed light on underrepresented moments in history, the later seasons were recreating events that had already been extensively covered by the media. There is little insight on William’s experiences at university, as The Crown’s refusal to frame the Prince in a less-than-positive light gives it no perspective on the events that it is covering. Unfortunately, the introduction of a young Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy) only reinforces this simplistic creative direction.

William and Kate's Romance Is Played Too Safe

While the “Willsmania” storyline at least calls attention to William’s tormented relationship with the British Commonwealth, the romance with Kate Middleton feels like a fairytale-esque fantasy. A flashback to a young William and Kate years before they both attended the same university suggests that their relationship was part of their “destiny,” a theme that runs counterintuitive to the show’s objective understanding of history. While McVey and Bellamy are quite charming together, there’s very little specificity in showing why they fell in love with each other. Beyond a few instances in which they study and attend parties together, The Crown doesn’t seem interested in showing what William and Kate had in common.

The series also seems unwilling to engage with the challenges William and Kate faced in their relationship due to the differences in their social hierarchy. Although it’s mentioned that she does not come from a wealthy background, the series does not show the challenges Kate faced adjusting to the increased media attention. This would have been another interesting way to draw comparisons between Kate and a young Diana (Emma Corrin), as the excellent fourth season examined the side effects of celebrity worship on a marriage. Oddly, The Crown seems to avoid dealing with William’s grievances with the press as soon as his relationship with Kate begins; it rarely becomes a topic of conversation between the two.

‘The Crown’ Ignores William’s Fears About Leadership

Although William and Kate's relationship is fascinating because of the competing ambitions of their respective families, The Crown is unwilling to paint either family in a negative light. It’s highlighted that Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton (Eve Best), saw her daughter’s relationship with William as a chance to advance her social status. Similarly, both Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) understand that William’s marriage will be of the utmost importance to the future of the monarchy. However, there are never any interactions between the two families that analyze this clash of cultures; the show seems to end before there are any actual conflicts within their relationship.

Although the series was able to show the young prince’s contentious relationship with his duties in the aftermath of his mother’s death, William’s relationship with Kate only reinforces his decision to take pride in his position. William is given the opportunity to skip a royal event celebrating his grandmother’s fiftieth year on the throne so that he can spend time with Kate and her family. Despite the opportunity to enjoy the celebration from the perspective of an average citizen, William decides to rejoin his family in public, as if his romance with Kate inspired him to retain his responsibilities.

It’s a strange conclusion for The Crown to draw, and feels overly simplistic for a series that has generally been well-rounded. While The Crown’s finals season was a mixed bag, the most exciting romance in modern British history seemed just too boring to work. The Crown has succeeded in giving insight into history, but in the case of this romance, there was little the show could do to differentiate itself from the tabloid press coverage that it criticized.

