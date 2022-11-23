The fifth season of the Netflix series, 'The Crown' dropped earlier this month and has received mixed reactions from audiences. The series is inspired by real-life events of Queen Elizabeth II starting in 1947 when she marries Prince Philip. 'The Crown' has always been controversial due to the creative liberties taken with historical events and the personal lives of the royal family, but that hasn't stopped people from watching.

RELATED: 'The Crown' Season 5: Imelda Staunton & Jonathan Pryce on Taking the Throne & Filming Season 6

Creator Peter Morgan has said the show was never intended to be an accurate depiction of history, but the creator still works with a group of historians to ensure a certain degree of accuracy. The show started with an almost perfect portrayal of events but as the show progressed, the accuracy was sacrificed in some moment or character for dramatic purposes. From the forbidden romance between Princess Margaret and Peter Townsend and Diana and Charles' marriage, here are all the seasons of 'The Crown' ranked by historical accuracy.

Season 4

Season four is set in 1979 as Britain's first female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, takes office and Prince Charles meets Diana Spencer. Thatcher meets the royal family at the queen's home in Scotland and feels completely out of place. Compared to Elizabeth's upbringing, Thatcher didn't grow up around luxury and was raised in a working-class family. Diana Spencer is unexpectedly swept into a whirlwind engagement with Charles and the two are married within a few episodes.

RELATED:Jonathan Pryce is "Bitterly Disappointed" in 'The Crown' Backlash

According to historian, Hugo Vickers, season four is the least historically accurate. The relationship between Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson, and Elizabeth was much more strained in reality. In episode eight, '48:1,' Thatcher seeks advice from Elizabeth but Vickers states that Thatcher would've never confided in the queen. Elizabeth almost never supported Thatcher's policies and the Iron Lady was always indifferent to the queen. Another massive inaccuracy are the events between Prince Charles and Lady Diana. In reality, Diana and Charles spent much more time getting to know each other before popping the question. The series depicts the royal family as insensitively rushing Diana down the aisle as the couple are married by the third episode. The speed of Diana's engagement and wedding dramatizes her isolation from the world and inappropriately embellishes her personal struggles with her mental health and an eating disorder.

Season 2

In the second season, Elizabeth and Philip begin to drift apart as the royal family welcomes President John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jackie to Buckingham Palace. Between her husband's wandering eye and Jackie Kennedy's modern beauty, Elizabeth becomes self-conscious about herself. It doesn't help when she finds a photo of a Russian ballerina in Philip's suitcase and word gets back to her that Jackie O had some choice words to say about the Queen.

There is no evidence to support Prince Philip engaging in extra marital affairs or that Elizabeth ever found a photo of the Russian ballerina. Prince Philip's supposed infidelities were fabricated based on the young Duke's playboy antics and lifestyle. In the final episode, 'Mystery Man,' a government scandal involving secret parties with young women hits close to home for Elizabeth. She discovers that the man who organized the parties, Dr. Stephen Ward, knows Prince Philip. The show blatantly claims that Philip was a frequent guest of these parties but in reality, there is no evidence supporting this. The prince knew Ward but only because he had sketched his portrait. The Kennedy's did visit Buckingham Palace in 1961 and Jackie Kennedy did make comments supposedly stating that the queen was "pretty heavy going." In episode eight, 'Dear Mrs Kennedy,' Elizabeth makes a trip to Ghana where she dances with the country's first president, Kwame Nkrumah. The show suggests that queen's actions were a result of a rivalry between her and Jackie, but royal historians have stated that there was no rivalry and the Queen made the visit to Ghana for political purposes.

Season 5

The most recent season begins with what the queen considered to be her most horrible year in 1992 consisting of Diana and Charles divorce, a fire at Buckingham Palace and the retirement of the royal yacht. The season also covers Diana's tell-all book and on-camera interview plus the iconic revenge dress.

RELATED: 'The Crown' Season 5 Cast and Character Guide

In the first episode, 'Queen Victoria Syndrome,' the results of a recent poll show the country in favor of her abdicating the throne. This prompts Charles to secretly arrange a meeting with the Britain's new Prime Minister, John Major to see if he would be willing to support his claim to the throne. While some people did wonder at the time about Elizabeth's ability to rule, the article and poll are completely fabricated just like the meeting between Charles and John Major. The former Prime Minister recently spoke out against his portrayal on the series stating that he never secretly met with Charles. It's true that no meeting ever took place, but it's unusual for the series to make up a crucial storyline based on absolutely nothing.

Season 3

In season three, Elizabeth must tend to a deadly disaster in a small town while her son, Charles, is invested as the Prince of Wales and meets Camilla Shand. The queen is reluctant to visit Aberfan after a natural disaster and appears to show no emotion when she finally makes an appearance. The royal family also agrees to participate in a BBC documentary that would give the public a look inside behind the palace walls for the first time.

In episode three, 'Aberfan,' there's a natural disaster in a small Welsh town, Aberfan, which claimed the lives of over 100 children and 28 adults. It's true that Elizabeth did wait a week to visit but for a different reason. She waited to visit because she thought her arrival would be a distraction to the rescue workers. The tragic event also took an emotional toll on her as witnesses reported she was deeply moved and shed a few tears. The season also explores the Prince of Wales meeting Camilla in 1971. According to the series' historical advisor, Robert Lacey, Charles and Camilla's friendship had turned into a serious romance within a year after their first meeting. In the third episode, Elizabeth and Uncle Dickie send Charles away for several months in an attempt to break him and Camilla up. While the events are true, Lacey doesn't believe that the queen was involved in sending her son away.

Season 1

The first season starts shortly before the death of Elizabeth's father, King George VI, and her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947. After her father dies, Elizabeth is crowned and her first complicated matter involves her younger sister, Margaret who has fallen in love with their father's former equerry, Peter Townsend. The new queen also meets prime minister, Winston Churchill, played by John Lithgow, who ends up becoming one her most trusted confidant.

Season one is by far the most historically accurate, but it does take some minor liberties with a few events to expand certain themes. In the fourth episode, 'Act of God,' a fog invades London and causes serious health concerns for people. Churchill's assistant, Venita Scott, ends up dying from complications created by the fog. The Great Smog really did happen and people had died from it, but Churchill's assistant was a completely fabricated character. Venetia Scott may have not been a real-life person, but her death was symbolic of how anyone could have been a victim. The only real major inaccuracy about this season is Elizabeth's opinion of Princess Margaret and her relationship with Peter Townsend. Elizabeth was actually supportive of her sister's relationship and had even drawn up a document allowing Margaret and Peter to marry. The only requirement was that Margaret would have to give her succession rights. As compelling as the series depict the star-crossed lovers, the romance between Margaret and Townsend simply ran its course and the two ended up going their separate ways.

NEXT: The True Story of the Windsor Castle Fire in 'The Crown' Season