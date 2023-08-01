Netflix has a nasty habit of creating great drama shows and letting them run on a little too long. Shows like Bloodline, Narcos, and House of Cards started off in an exciting place, but unfortunately overstayed their welcome as they continued far past the time they should have ended. However, The Crown has been the one exception to this trend, as its first five seasons have maintained a consistent level of quality.

Expectations are high for the final season of the series, as fans are curious how the show will incorporate recent news events such as the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the coronation of King Charles. Before the final season drops, here is every season of The Crown, ranked worst to best.

5 Season 5

The Crown’s fifth season introduced new versions of Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton), Prince Philip (Jonathan Pryce), Princess Margaret (Lesley Manville), Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) in events that covered the time between 1991 and 1997.

The issue that Season 5 faced was that its events had already been documented so well by the news media at the time that the series felt like it was simply replicating history; previous seasons felt more creative in how they combined historical events with the interpersonal drama of the family’s interactions. It unfortunately felt like The Crown paled in comparison to more artful takes on the Princess Diana era, such as Pablo Lorrain’sSpencerwith Kristen Stewart.

That being said, Season 5 did address one of the show’s most important themes: what is the role of the monarchy itself, and why should the public still support it? The fire at Buckingham Palace serves as a great metaphor for the way that the Royal Family is rocked by recent controversies and scandals.

4 Season 2

Season 2 of The Crown was a step-down from its predecessor, but through no fault of its own. It’s hard to criticize The Crown on its structure, as it has to remain loyal to the events of history, but the era between 1956 and 1964 simply didn’t contain that many iconic events. It was in many ways a more complex season that dealt with the internal politics of the British government, but also a less inherently exciting one.

While the first season featured the excitement of seeing Elizabeth (Claire Foy) inherit the throne from her father, King Henry VI (Jared Harris), and having Philip (Matt Smith) wrestle with being married to a monarch more powerful that he was, the second season focused on Elizabeth’s growth as both a political and social leader. It was fascinating to see her discover that the Queen’s role is mostly symbolic; she holds very little real power, and struggles to make her personal opinions known.

3 Season 3

Olivia Colman’s Elizabeth and Tobias Menzies’ Philip made their debut in Season 3, but the real standouts of the season were Josh O’Connor as Charles and Emerald Fennell as Camilla Shand. Between 1964 and 1977, Charles struggles to define himself as he deals with the immense expectations he has in front of him, and O’Connor’s performance proves to be surprisingly sympathetic. It’s evident that Charles is seeking guidance from parents that are busy serving as leaders, and he can’t find a way to express himself as an individual.

Season 3 also contains what may be the single most powerful episode of the series; in “Aberfan,” the Royal Family wrestles with the death of schoolchildren caused by the collapse of a colliery spoil tip.

2 Season 1

Biopics about the Royal Family are often dull and feel boxed in by the parameters of reality, but The Crown proved in its first season that history could be exciting, and even racy! The romance between Philip and Elizabeth is poignantly told across the course of the season, reaching a dramatic high in its final stretch when their heated argument nearly turns into a public scandal.

The most fascinating storyline within the season is Elizabeth’s ascension itself; the series draws attention to how notable it was to have a live, televised coronation ceremony that will be broadcast across the world. Harris’ tenderness in the early episodes makes his eventual death even more tragic to witness.

1 Season 4

Season 4 of The Crown became the show’s most successful; it scored an all-time award season record when it won all seven major categories at the Primetime Emmy Awards. It was deserving, as the additions of Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Diana complicated the Royal Family’s dynamic.

It wasn’t easy for Anderson or Corrin to play historical figures who had been so well-documented by the media coverage of the era. Anderson’s performance was so spot on that it was almost eerie, and Corrin added a new sense of life and spirit to a show that risked feeling stale. The empathy that Corrin generated with her performance makes Diana and Charles’ early romance even more charming, and in turn, their drift apart felt even more heartbreaking.

