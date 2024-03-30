The Big Picture Daniel Day-Lewis brings depth to John Proctor, showing complex emotions and human flaw in The Crucible.

Winona Ryder portrays Abigail with sympathy and desperation, adding layers of complexity to the once-villainous character in the film.

The final scene between Day-Lewis and Ryder is powerful, showcasing their masterful performances in The Crucible and leaving a lasting impact.

The '80s and '90s introduced movie goers to countless mega-stars, with Daniel Day-Lewis and Winona Ryder being two of the biggest. Day-Lewis' big break came in 1984 in The Bounty, a film that has since been followed by an illustrious career. Ryder had her break-out role as Lydia Deetz in the classic gothic comedy, Beetlejuice, and would quickly become one of the most in demand stars in the industry thanks to films such as Heathers and Little Women. She also nearly starred in The Godfather III. Their careers finally intersected in 1996, when they starred in a film adaptation of Arthur Miller's acclaimed play, The Crucible.

A fictionalized take on the Salem Witch Trials, The Crucible follows the story of John Proctor (Day-Lewis), a resident of Salem, who struggles with guilt and anger as his wife, friends, and neighbors are condemned for allegedly participating in witchcraft. The main accuser is Abigail Williams (Ryder), a 17-year-old girl, who begins the accusations to save herself and get revenge on Proctor's wife, after he and the young girl participated in an affair. The film culminates in Abigail running away, and Proctor being hanged in place of his wife.

The Crucible has been performed regularly since it first opened in 1953, with Proctor normally played as a stoic, determined man, and Williams staged as pure evil. While little is known about the real-life people upon which the characters are based, Day-Lewis and Ryder brought fresh, new takes to their roles. Day-Lewis' Proctor was a more nuanced, complex man, prone to outbursts, frustration, and even once in a while, giving into his lust. Ryder's Abigail is a much more complicated version of the character. Beneath her spiteful derangement is a young girl, obsessed with being loved. When the two come together, it makes for cinema at its best.

The Crucible (1996) A Salem resident attempts to frame her ex-lover's wife for being a witch in the middle of the 1692 witchcraft trials. Release Date November 27, 1196 Cast daniel day-lewis , Winona Ryder Runtime 124 mins Writers Arthur Miller

Daniel Day-Lewis' John Proctor Is More Complex Than Others

Daniel Day-Lewis has always wowed audiences and critics with his diverse, intricate skills. The year he played two contrasting roles in very different films is still considered a cinematic triumph. When he took on the role of John Proctor, he set a new standard for the character. Proctor plays a large role in the conflict of the story, having had an affair with Abigail sometime before The Crucible begins. In many ways, Proctor is just as guilty as Abigail for the events that take place over the course of the story, yet he's typically played as stoic, and somewhat of a "hero." Day-Lewis brought much more nuance to the character; he's troubled from his first appearance on the screen, and when he shares an early scene with Ryder's Abigail, he's almost flirtatious and amused by the trouble she's causing.

As the havoc caused by Abigail begins to become more serious, however, he plays the character, who is often a passive observer, with a building anxiety that reaches a boiling point when Proctor's wife is accused by Abigail and is taken to jail. Day-Lewis' building anger makes Proctor's mission to disprove Abigail feel far more urgent and noble, beyond just saving his wife — he's out to save the entirety of Salem. Such a portrayal makes Proctor much more relatable, thus making him a protagonist the audience truly wants to root for, instead of a secret accomplice.

Daniel Day-Lewis doesn't stop at complicating the character here, though. When Proctor thinks he's about to have a break through by getting one of Abigail's friends to confess to their lies, Abigail manipulates her into siding against Proctor, leading the character to deliver his famous "I say God is dead" monologue. The balanced build-up that he employs really feels like it has justified the explosive take Day-Lewis gives, and reflects the feelings that the audience has at this point. The actor has taken viewers on the ride along with a character who is typically passive, or cold. The anguish that Proctor feels practically leaps off the screen, and he has never felt more human.

Winona Ryder Makes Abigail Williams More Sympathetic

Close

Abigail Williams has long been one of theater's most compelling characters. A 2023 revival of the play at London's National Theater served as a reminder of how compelling the character can be. When Winona Ryder got her hands on the coveted role, she brought the character to life like never before. Previously seen as a pure villain, Ryder did the impossible when she brought a sympathy and youthful naïveté to the character. Despite the horrible fates Abigail bestows upon many of the characters and the manipulative actions that would make the likes of Scarlett O'Hara blush, she is still a child acting out of desperation and jealousy.

The film begins with a scene only mentioned in the play. Abigail, her cousin, Betty Parris, and their friends meet up with Tituba, a woman from Barbados whom Betty's father, Reverend Parris, keeps as a slave. They dance in the woods and ask Tituba to cast spells to bring the girls the men for whom they long. Abigail, desperate to get John Proctor back, kills a chicken and drinks its blood in order to enact the spell. Despite not having any dialogue during the scene, Ryder plays the character with an unhinged derangement that is both frightening and desperate. It tells viewers all they need to know about the character: She is both intensely dangerous and madly infatuated.

Her character makes several attempts to win Proctor back throughout the film, all of which lead to rejection and threats. Ryder truly understood the pains and nuances that made the character tick, and, despite all the lives Abigail both ruins and ends, there is a strange sense of innocence and ignorance that makes her motivations believable. It's not an easy task to make a love-struck teenager a seemingly unstoppable adversary, but Ryder makes her evil character worthy of some sympathy. Both Ryder and Day-Lewis give the complex and toxic relationship their characters share a fitting end in one of the film's final scenes; a sequence that is both haunting and heartbreaking.

Winona Ryder and Daniel Day-Lewis' Final Scene Together Is Cinematic Gold

Image via 20th Century Fox

As The Crucible comes to a climax, John Proctor is jailed for his actions and, desperate to save herself, Abigail steals from the Reverend and plans to sail away in the dead of night. In another scene Miller added to the film not in his play, Abigail visits the imprisoned Proctor to offer him to escape with her. She tries to justify her actions by telling him "I wanted you is all." Proctor remains silent as Abigail makes one last desperate attempt to convince him they belong together. When she finishes her monologue, Proctor responds simply, "It's not on a boat we'll meet again, Abigail, but in hell." The line is powerful, yet simple and worthy of historical film consideration.

The scene is the literal personification of their characters, and both actors master the final sequence brilliantly. Ryder plays up the desperate justification that has motivated her character thus far, while Day-Lewis plays a burnt-out, almost completely disassociated Proctor with his single line delivery, capping his emotional build-up throughout the film. The picture concludes with Abigail running away, and Proctor hanged by the neck while reciting "The Lord's Prayer." It is a tragic ending for both, but a fitting one, with Abigail punished emotionally for the toll her actions took, and John finally finding peace by ultimately doing the right thing (refusing to accuse anyone of witchcraft) and dying with a clear conscience.

John Proctor and Abigail Williams are two of the most complex characters ever written, but actors Daniel Day-Lewis and Winona Ryder were more than up for the challenge. Day-Lewis brought new complexities to a formerly stoic character, while Ryder made the typically evil Williams deep, desperate and, at times, even sympathetic. While The Crucible has continued to be revived and performed in the decades since the film's release, the reinvention that the two skilled performers brought to the big screen version stands out as two of the finest interruptions the characters have ever seen.

The Crucible is available for rent or purchase in the U.S.

Watch on Amazon Video