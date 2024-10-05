Buckle up and get ready for the ride of your life as you accompany Timothy ‘Speed’ Levitch on his tour of New York City in the new trailer and poster for The Cruise. The iconic documentary is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a special theatrical re-release on October 11.

In the trailer, Levitch chatters his way through Manhattan behind the microphone of a guided bus tour, entertaining his docile guests whether they were looking for his insights or not. For anyone who’s lived in New York, Levitch is all of us - partially in love with the vastness of the city’s architecture, entertainment, and possibilities, while also being fully jaded, rundown, and completely over it. Dry and sarcastic with a hint of irony, his philosophies are enough to make anyone who has even so much as visited Times Square get it. By the time the credits roll, you’ll be looking around for Levitch to pass him a well-deserved tip.

Along with the trailer, The Cruise also dropped a special new poster to ring in its milestone anniversary. In it, Levitch is seated at the top of one of the city’s many open-air tour buses, with the wind blowing through his hair and the sunlight bouncing off his sunglasses. Behind him, the World Trade Center towers rise in the distance, immediately dating the documentary as a pre-September 11th production.

Who’s Behind ‘The Cruise’

The Cruise was the first feature-length production to come from two-time Academy Award nominated director, Bennett Miller. Serving as a passion project for him, the filmmaker poured his all into the documentary, filming it by himself and producing it alongside Jackie Glover. Miller’s hard work and dedication would pay off as, not only has The Cruise risen to become one of the most notable documentaries out there, but it served as the jumping-off point for his career. Having yet to return to the world of documentary filmmaking, Miller is a name known throughout the industry as the helmer behind Capote, Moneyball, and Foxcatcher. While each of his titles may not have been straight documentaries, the biographical nature of all three shows Miller’s intrigue in capturing the human experience.

His work on the Philip Seymour Hoffman-led Capote would earn Miller his first Academy Award nomination for Best Director, as well as a BAFTA nomination in the same category. Likewise, his collaboration with Steve Carell, Channing Tatum, and Mark Ruffalo on the biographical sports thriller, Foxcatcher, also gained critical acclaim, landing the director his second Oscar nom.

You can check out the brand-new trailer for The Cruise above and take a look at the poster below. The truly one-of-a-kind documentary speeds back into cinemas on October 11.

