The Crying Game comes from an entirely different world. For one thing, this 1992 movie written and directed by Neil Jordan is set during the Troubles, a nationalist conflict in Northern Ireland that would eventually end in 1998 but seemed to be stretching on for an eternity when The Crying Game came out. For another, it's a film with a prominent trans character and there’s a gulf of difference between how mainstream cinema treats people from this community in 2013 cinema compared to 2022 cinema let alone when compared to movies from the early 1990s. It’s a historical artifact, but, 30 years later, it’s far from devoid of worthwhile elements beyond signifying the era in which it was conceived.

What Is 'The Crying Game' About?

The Crying Game's story begins with a kidnapping. Irish Republican Army (IRA) volunteer member Fergus (Stephen Rea) and his cohorts kidnap a British soldier by the name of Jody (Forest Whitaker). This hostage situation eventually entails Fergus and Jody becoming close, with their friendship blossoming enough for Jody to tell Fergus stories about a woman he loves back home in Britain named Dil (Jaye Davidson). Jody is killed in a botched execution job by Fergus by a gaggle of soldiers who bring down the entire IRA base that Fergus has been working in. Now needing to lie low, Fergus travels to the United Kingdom, where he eventually runs into Dil. His infatuation with this lady offers him a chance at a new life...but will his old life suck him back in like a black hole that he cannot escape?

Image Via Palace Pictures

Jody and Fergus' Friendship Is the Film's Strongest Aspect

Some of Jordan’s most interesting writing in The Crying Game comes at the very start through the simplest of exchanges between Fergus and Jody. There’s a quiet tragedy in the pair’s circumstances, with both being volunteers in their respective countries' struggles, but neither one carries an especially bloodthirsty contempt for the other. They’ve been swept up in conflicts far bigger than any one person. Who knows where their rapport could’ve gone in another life, under drastically different circumstances? The human cost of war, Jordan is showing, is not just in corpses on the ground, but friendships and human connections rendered impossible by geopolitical quarreling.

These conversations are aided by the actors tasked with bringing this dialogue to life. Forest Whitaker was already such a gifted performer, for instance, and even when he’s tied up to a chair for most of his screen time, he can still convey so much vibrant humanity. Stephen Rea, tasked with playing an understated IRA volunteer who gradually lets his guard down, plays Fergus’s shift in demeanor thoughtfully and he has a solid rapport with Whitaker. Jordan wisely keeps the camera close to the ground during these conversations and doesn’t cut away from the limited number of rooms at the disposal of Fergus and his comrades. In other words, this director wisely leans into the claustrophobia of this section of The Crying Game rather than trying to avoid or undercut it.

RELATED: 5 Essential, Underseen Pieces of Trans Cinema

'The Crying Game' Keeps Dil a Mystery

From here, Jordan’s exploration of a man being torn between free will and what he’s obligated to do shifts to a love story between Fergus and Dil. There’s no getting around that this stretch of The Crying Game isn’t quite as successful as the dialogue-heavy scenes of two men from different sides bonding. Part of this is how Dil is intentionally kept enigmatic. Jody is somebody the audience gets to know everything about, right down to the pictures in his wallet. Meanwhile, Dil is kept as a less concretely defined figure, a person who entices Fergus with her aura of uncertainty.

Image Via Palace Pictures

Unfortunately, that mystery is used for a big mid-movie reveal that she’s actually trans (hence why she’s played by a cis-gendered male performer). The Crying Game’s empathetic spirit towards two men caught in a gigantic conflict isn’t quite as palpable once Dil is reduced to being defined by her genitals. At least Jordan focuses the camera on her facial expressions while Fergus is in another room vomiting over this revelation, but the sense of compassion that made The Crying Game so interesting up to this point has suddenly vanished. In its place is a movie where our protagonist constantly insists that Dil “isn’t a woman,” a phrase that practically becomes a catchphrase for Fergus. It never gets old or uncomfortable!

A Sad Sign of the Times

Even considering the era in which it was made, it’s hard to comprehend The Crying Game coming out just a few short years after Paris is Burning, which was rich with heartfelt depictions of people all over the spectrum of gender. The early 1990s were a different era for trans representation in media, but it wasn’t like the idea of treating trans people like humans was a foreign concept. To be fair, sometimes that nuance does some up within The Crying Game, including Jordan’s nonchalant depiction of Dil having friends in her workspace and her dynamic with a friendly gender-reaffirming bartender named Col (Jim Broadbent). The Crying Game isn’t wall-to-wall intolerance nor is it evidence of Neil Jordan having problems with trans people.

It’s just a movie that falls prey to former pop culture norms of how to depict trans people, with such norms undercutting its intent on zeroing in on the nuances and humanity of people. Those elements come back to the forefront for the third act where Fergus’s IRA past catches up to him and he must choose between working with former soldiers like Jude (Miranda Richardson) or continuing his romance with Dil. Jordan’s got a good eye for nail-biter thrills, no question, and a big finale in Dil’s apartment is both exciting and provides the image of a trans person wielding a gun that mainstream action movies have been too frightened to provide!

Image Via Palace Pictures

Still, even here, The Crying Game’s handling of Dil keeps providing issues, namely in how she’s reduced to being an object that provides obstacles for Fergus or demonstrates his growing humanity. The only unintentionally amusing part of these narrative digressions comes when Fergus insists on giving Dil a haircut “to make [her] look like a boy” so that her identity can be protected from his IRA co-workers. All his efforts, though, just make her look like a butch lesbian channeling Audrey Hepburn rather than reducing her to her assigned gender at birth.

Inadvertent reinforcing of femme queerness aside, the depiction of Dil speaks to the problems with trans representation at the tail end of the 20th century and how even otherwise competent thrillers can be sidetracked by inexplicable shortcomings. Take out the worst parts of Dil’s storyline and you’re left with a movie that’s far from flawed (Anne Dudley’s score sometimes becomes emotionally intrusive, for instance), but does largely function decently as a crime thriller. Neil Jordan hasn’t made a piece of retrograde trash with The Crying Game, he’s just made a fascinating time capsule reflecting how even solidly made films can fall prey to harmful stereotypes.

Rating: C+