The Roku Channel has released a trailer for the upcoming series The Cupcake Guys, which will be available to stream on January 18. The new reality show follows former NFL teammates Michael Griffin and Brian Orakpo alongside their business partner Bryan Hynson as they trade in their Football jerseys to run their own cupcake shop.

When the former safety and linebacker for the Tennessee Titans finished their league, they decided they wanted to try their hand at entrepreneurship. Rather than taking the detached approach, they noticed other athletes took with their investments, Griffin and Orakpo took a more hands-on approach with their cupcake shop. The former Pro Bowlers fell in love with the Nashville-based Gigi’s Cupcakes, and with their longtime friend Hynson, they opened a location in Austin, Texas and together, they became the Cupcake Guys.

The newly released trailer for The Cupcake Guys shows how these three men picked up a piping bag and cupcake tin when it was time to put down the football. The upcoming series shows off more than their baking skills, giving audiences a peek into the lives of these professional football players-turned-bakers.

Image via Roku Channel

Their cupcake-making team was previously featured on the Food Network’s 2021 series, Cupcake Guys Training Camp, where they helped aspiring bakers achieve their dream of starting their own business. From their crazy cakes to family drama, The Cupcake Guys is a snapshot of their lives after football. The series also features their family in the cast such as Brian Orakpo Jr, Brianna Orakpo, Bitura Orakpo, Brea Orakpo, Shantel Griffin, Mya Griffin, Michael B. Griffin and Mikenzie Griffin.

The baking reality series is produced by The Story Lab and SMAC Productions, a division of SMAC Entertainment. The Cupcake Guys is also executive produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Fred Anthony Smith for SMAC Productions with Mike Ferry and Cathy Boxall exec producing for The Story Lab. Roy Bank also serves as an executive producer for the series.

The Cupcake Guys is a Roku Original series, available exclusively on The Roku Channel, which is known for its award-winning scripted entertainment as well as its engaging documentaries and breakout new unscripted series. Audiences can stream The Roku Channel for free on any Roku devices, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs with no subscription required.

The upcoming reality series is set to debut on Roku on January 18. Until then, check out the trailer for The Cupcake Guys below: