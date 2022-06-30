Cuphead and Mugman are about to roll the dice again on Netflix! The Cuphead Show! is coming back to the streamer for a second round of zany, cartoony goodness on August 19. Based on the insanely difficult yet widely popular side-scrolling run-and-gun platformer Cuphead released in 2017, the series follows the pair of mugs (Tru Valentino and Frank Todaro) on a set of new adventures as they try to keep their souls out of the clutches of the Devil.

The Cuphead Show! debuted on Netflix back in February and immediately gained a following for its slapstick humor, homages to classic animation, and expansion on the characters from the game. Season 2 promises more of the same heart that made the first a fan-favorite, this time with much more of Grey DeLisle's Ms. Chalice. A teaser for the series released back on Netflix's Geeked Week gave her high billing alongside Cuphead and Mugman, proving to be both an occasional partner in crime for the pair and the voice of reason keeping them from getting in trouble depending on the day. It's especially fitting that she's getting more of a spotlight in the upcoming season given that she's also becoming a playable character in-game with the release of the "Delicious Last Course" DLC on June 30.

The new season is also teased to continue off from Season 1's ending where Cuphead and Mugman wind up in the "stoney lonesome" (translation: jail). Expect more of the game's colorful characters to show up throughout as well, including Baroness Von Bon Bon, who makes a brief appearance at the end of the teaser, and Captain Brineybeard, who threatens the boys with his talking cutlass. Season 2 brings with it 12 new episodes that look to expand on Inkwell Isle and add plenty more tie-ins to the game.

Alongside Valentino and Todaro as the pair of mugs, The Cuphead Show! also features Like Millington-Drake as the dastardly Devil who tries all sorts of schemes to get the duo's souls. Also on board the series is Joe Hanna, Chris Wylde, Rick Zieff, and Wayne Brady. Much of the animation is done by Lighthouse Studios who've given the show a style that evokes the classic cartoons of old animated in the Fleischer rubber hose style while smoothing out some of its rougher edges.

Writing for the series is done by Deeki Deke, Clay Morrow, Adam Paloian, Cosmo Segurson, and Dave Wasson. Chad and Jared Moldenhauer, the founders of Cuphead creators Studio MHDR, also serve as executive producers on the series alongside King Features' C.J. Kettler. Wasson and Segurson executive produce as well, bringing their collective animation knowledge including credits on Mickey Mouse Shorts and Rocco' Modern Life: Static Cling to the series.

The first season of The Cuphead Show! is available to stream now on Netflix with the second season coming August 19.