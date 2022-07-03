Near the beginning of 2022, Netflix released the first season of their new animated series The Cuphead Show! Based on the award-winning 2017 video game Cuphead, this adaptation follows two brothers, Cuphead and Mugman, who are involved in a string of crazy escapades in a cartoony world inspired by the works of Walt Disney and Max Fleischer.

The first season of The Cuphead Show! won over audiences with its lovable characters and charming 1930s aesthetic, so Netflix unsurprisingly renewed the show for another season. Therefore, we've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that answers all the questions you may have about The Cuphead Show! Season 2, including when it's released, who's in it, and what the future of the show could look like.

When Will The Cuphead Show! Season 2 Be Released?

The Cuphead Show! Season 2 premieres on August 19, 2022, on Netflix. Since the show is a Netflix original, each episode from this new season will most likely be released on the same day.

Watch The Cuphead Show! Season 2 Trailer

The first trailer for The Cuphead Show! Season 2 was released on June 10, 2022, as part of Netflix's Geeked Week event. This eighty-eight-second teaser features a ton of new footage as well as the appearances of several bosses from the game, including Captain Brineybeard and Baroness Von Bon Bon.

How Many Episodes Does The Cuphead Show! Season 2 Have?

No episode count has officially been given for The Cuphead Show! Season 2 as of this writing. However, the first season had twelve episodes that were each under sixteen minutes, so the second season will most likely be the same, especially since it makes for an easy binge.

In an interview with Collider's Rafael Motamayor from February 2022, The Cuphead Show! executive producer Dave Wasson explained how he and the team nailed down the show's episodic format:

We're big fans of short subject cartoons, and those all tended to be standalone. So, I think our first idea was that we were going to make a bunch of standalone shorts, but then we started thinking about the fact that it's going on a streaming service. And so, the individual episodes would feel kind of complete and of themselves, it seemed like a fun idea to do an overarching story with the Devil also. So, we have the best of both worlds. We were able to make some really fun standalone shorts, and then also have a running story that goes through it as well. So, it was like getting to have our cake and eat it too.

Co-executive producer Cosmo Segurson also explained how they made the show for streaming:

And I feel like when we first started on the gig, I mean, I had Netflix and was watching stuff, but then I really started thinking about, "Okay, how am I viewing the streaming media?" Because it still feels pretty new to me, that you can watch an entire season in a weekend or whatever. So, we knew we had to have stuff that would connect it, so you'd want to keep watching to see what happens. So, there are cliff hangers, which has been really fun.

Who's in the Voice Cast of The Cuphead Show! Season 2?

All the voice actors from the first season of The Cuphead Show! most likely reprise their roles for Season 2 including Tru Valentino (Fast & Furious: Spy Racers) as Cuphead, Frank Todaro (Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy) as Mugman, Grey Griffin (Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Ms. Chalice, Joe Hanna (Robot Chicken) as Elder Kettle, Luke Millington-Drake (Loot) as the Devil, Chris Wylde (Young Sheldon) as Ribby, Rick Zieff (Mississippi Burning) as Croaks, and Wayne Brady (Chappelle's Show) as King Dice.

What Is The Cuphead Show! Season 2 About?

As of this writing, there is no official word on what the plot entails for The Cuphead Show! Season 2. For now, check out the official plot synopsis for Season 1 as a sort of refresher on what the show is all about:

Based on the award-winning video game that smashed onto the scene with a gorgeous retro animation style, THE CUPHEAD SHOW! is a character-driven comedy series following the unique misadventures of loveable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. As the two scour their surreal homeworld of the Inkwell Isles in search of fun and adventure, they always have each other’s back. Unless there’s only one cookie left, in which case it’s every cup for himself. THE CUPHEAD SHOW! combines nostalgic delights, side-splitting gags, and a healthy dose of the heebie jeebies—especially when a ridiculously weird nemesis, The Devil himself, arrives on the scene to toy with our heroes.

And though we might not have an official synopsis for Season 2 yet, we do know that the story will involve new bosses from the game (as mentioned above) and Wasson did speak about planning out the other seasons while he and the crew worked on the first:

You know, we had to do both from a practical point of view. But we had a couple months, three months, something like that, to just focus on the writing. And we had this big board, a big thumbnail, or what do you call that? Bulletin board. And we had cards where we would pin up like, "Okay, we know we want to have a Devil episode here, and then we want to have a couple of standalones, and then we want to have another... We totally plotted it out. And then we know we want Chalice to show up here. So, even before we... Sometimes we didn't even necessarily have a whole idea figured out. We just knew where we wanted to drop these episodes in. So, it was almost like, you start sketching and then you fill the drawing in more and more, and get tighter and tighter. And that's how we plotted the season. And so, all the way through, we were always thinking all of it as one big thing that we were working on. But then, as we started bringing on board artists, then we would have to, "Okay, we'd stop working on the big picture and then get into the details of this particular story and really flash that out." And then we'd go back to the big picture again. So, it was like going from micro viewing, to back to macro viewing, back to micro and so forth.

Is The Cuphead Show! Getting a Season 3?

As of this moment, Netflix has not renewed The Cuphead Show! for a third season. Then again, Netflix initially ordered thirty-six episodes so if twenty-four of them will already be released within a few months of each other, then the last twelve will likely come out by the end of 2022. What happens to the show after that is anyone's guess.