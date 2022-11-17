Prepare to listen to the toe-tapping tunes of the ever-popular Netflix series The Cuphead Show! when the first album arrives tomorrow. But before the full album arrives, and Season 3 lands on the streamer, Collider is excited to share two exclusive tracks from the album to get you excited. "Roll the Dice" and "The Devil's Song" are both upbeat tracks from the clever mind of Ego Plum (“The Cartoon Composer”) who knows exactly how to capture the magic of the beloved video game and translate that love to our television screens.

In addition to Ego Plum, the album includes songs from the animated series with the original songs from executive producers Dave Wasson and Cosmo Segurson, and vocal performances by cast members Luke Millington-Drake, Wayne Brady, and Natasia Demetriou. You'll hear Brady and Millington-Drake on the two tracks you get the exclusive chance to listen to today.

Based on the side-scrolling video game Cuphead released in 2017, The Cuphead Show! is an animated comedy series that follows the titular character and his brother Mugman as they go on adventures across the Golden Age animation-inspired world of Inkwell Isles. Tru Valentino and Frank Todaro voice the two lead characters with Joe Hanna as Elser Kettle, Luke Millington-Drake as The Devil, Grey DeLisle as Ms. Chalice, and Wayne Brady as King Dice. The series is animated by Studio MDHR, the same studio behind the game. Along with the two tracks, Ego Plum shared a note about the release:

Writing songs for cartoons is very different from writing songs for a record or live performance. The songs of The Cuphead Show! were composed strictly in the service of storytelling and propelling the narrative forward. Also, the songs generally did not need to be longer than a minute and sometimes would even end abruptly after a verse or two for comedic effect! (Like in the pilot when the Devil’s Song is cut short by his bumbling assistant)These truncated ditties all made sense within the context of the episodes, but part of me always wondered what it would be like if these were fully realized compositions!? Could these exist as proper 1930’s pop songs? I had the foresight to suggest to Dave Wasson (showrunner) that he write additional lyrics and that we record them with the cast. Sure enough, we got Wayne Brady (King Dice) to record additional verses, as well as Luke Millington-Drake (The Devil), Tru Valentino (Cuphead), Frank Todaro (Mugman), and Grey DeLisle (Ms. Chalice).This made it easier for me to pitch Netflix the idea of “The Songs of the Cuphead Show” and the extended versions. Once they agreed, I went about arranging, rearranging, recording, and remixing the music with new horn parts, solos and a few special guests, including the great Steve Bartek (Oingo Boingo Guitarist & Danny Elfman Orchestrator/Conductor).Thank you COLLIDER for debuting two of my favorite tracks from this album: THE DEVIL’S SONG and ROLL THE DICE. I’m excited for fans to finally hear the SONGS OF THE CUPHEAD SHOW! all properly recorded, mixed, and mastered! This is just the tip of the iceberg; we haven’t even gotten to all the crazy jazz and orchestral music from the series. With the help of IAM8BIT, I’m pretty sure we are going to be seeing a lot more music from The Cuphead Show! next year!Ego PlumComposer, The Cuphead Show!

Who Works On Netflix's The Cuphead Show!?

The Cuphead Show! first made its debut on Netflix in February 2022 and quickly received a second season that aired in the same year in August. Along with being executive producers, Segurson and Wasson serve as writers for the series along with Deeki Deke, Clay Morrow, and Adam Paloian, Joing Segurson and Wasson as executive producers are King Features' C.J. Kettler and Studio MDHR co-founders Chad and Jared Moldenhauer.

The first two seasons of The Cuphead Show! can be watched in full on Netflix. You can stream the full album for The Cuphead Show! tomorrow. Listen to the two exclusive tracks below: