In 2023, true-crime fans and those who love a wild true story filled with twists and turns were all captivated by the same docuseries, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace. The series took audiences on a wild roller-coaster ride of “he said, she said” claims between a family who believed they were adopting a 6-year-old Ukrainian orphan with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia and the young woman at the center of the story. The family thought they had been bamboozled by the orphanage, were lied to about Grace’s age, and that she had harmful intentions for them. However, that was far from the full story.

Audiences also heard from Grace, who stood firmly by her allegations that she was the one suffering from abuse. With eccentric and over-the-top personalities popping out around every corner, it was difficult for viewers to separate the truth from fiction. Thankfully, earlier this year, a second installment caught audiences up on the next chapter of the story and soon, the third and final piece of the puzzle will lock into place when The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter arrives on Max on January 7, courtesy of Investigation Discovery.

As the docuseries comes to a dramatic conclusion, audiences will once again hear from Grace who, when we last saw her in the second installment, had found a new family. At first, things between the young woman and her adopted parents were going well, but now it seems that the relationship has turned sour. It all started when Grace met a man on the internet with whom she struck up a relationship and planned to move overseas. When her parents found out, they put the kibosh on the blossoming romance, sending Grace into a tailspin. Hoping to come to her rescue is an entirely different family who first attempted to adopt Grace back in 2009. While we don’t know how it will all turn out, tensions will undoubtedly run high in the final chapter of Grace’s on-screen story.

Max and ID: A Match Made in Heaven

While you're waiting for The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter to drop on Max on January 7, there are plenty of other true-crime centered stories available on HBO's streamer.

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace Release Date May 29, 2023 Finale Year November 30, 2024 Seasons 2 YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vLwy26hbCpQ Network Investigation Discovery Expand

