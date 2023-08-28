After the strange and wild ride that was The Rehearsal, we can’t wait to see more from Nathan Fielder. Luckily, we won’t have to wait much longer because The Curse, the new series Fielder created with Benny Safdie, will be coming out soon! Starring Fielder and Emma Stone as a married couple who host an HGTV house-flipping show, The Curse looks to be a hilarious and bizarre series.

When Is 'The Curse' Coming Out?

The Curse is set to premiere its first three episodes during the New York Film Festival, which runs at Lincoln Center from September 29 through October 15. The full series is set to air sometime before the end of 2023, but a specific date has not been given.

Where Can You Watch 'The Curse'?

Unless you’re lucky enough to be attending the New York Film Festival, Paramount+ With Showtime will be the only place to watch The Curse. The first season will consist of ten half-hour episodes.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Curse'?

A trailer hasn’t come out for The Curse yet, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t already getting glimpses of what the show will look like. We have an official image that has been released from The Curse, but it leaves us with more questions than answers. Who is that woman sitting on the couch? What are Fielder, Stone, and Safdie’s characters discussing so intensely outside? We can’t wait to find out!

Who Stars in 'The Curse'?

The Curse stars Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone as a husband and wife house-flipping team. Fielder, who plays Asher, is hot off his unsettling 2022 series The Rehearsal which seamlessly mixed reality and simulation with remarkable results. Fielder was also the star of the Comedy Central docuseries Nathan for You, a hilarious series focusing on him helping struggling businesses, often to mixed results. Fielder’s awkward earnestness is what made The Rehearsal and Nathan for You work, so it will be exciting to see him in a different kind of project. Outside of playing himself, Fielder has also appeared in films such as The Night Before and The Disaster Artist.

Academy Award winner Emma Stone also stars in The Curse, playing Asher’s wife, cohost, and business partner Whitney. Stone is known for roles including Wichita in the Zombieland films, Gwen Stacy from The Amazing Spider-Man movies, Olive from Easy A, Mia from La La Land, and she played the titular role in Disney's Cruella.

Benny Safdie also stars, playing the producer of Asher and Whitney’s show. Safdie has made a name for himself for both his filmmaking and his acting. He was recently in Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret, Licorice Pizza, and Oppenheimer.

In addition to its fantastic main cast, The Curse also boasts an impressive supporting cast with Constance Shulman, Corbin Bernsen, and Academy Award nominee Barkhad Abdi having all been confirmed to be guest starring in the series. Shulman has previously voiced Doug Funnie’s love interest Patty Mayonnaise in the classic Nickelodeon series Doug and played Yoga Jones in Netflix’s Orange is the New Black. You may also recognize her as Helen in the series Search Party. Corbin Bernsen has been in everything from L.A. Law to JAG to The White House Plumbers, but he is probably best known as Shawn’s dad Henry from the USA series Psych. Barkhad Abdi has previously been in Captain Phillips, the Hulu anthology series Castle Rock, and Blade Runner 2049. He also worked alongside Safdie on the film Good Time.

What Is 'The Curse' About?

With a plot that focuses on “how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show,” The Curse doesn’t sound like anything else on television right now. The show’s tone is described as “genre-bending,” seamlessly touching on topics of class, race, and gentrification, as Whitney and Asher must struggle with the ethical implications of inflicting their house-flipping services on a struggling New Mexico town. The Curse, a series about filming a series called “Flipanthropy,” is looking like a must-watch for fans of the Safdies and Nathan Fielder.

Who Is Making 'The Curse'?

In addition to starring in The Curse, Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie are also the show’s co-creators and co-writers. Fielder has previously written and directed The Rehearsal. Safdie also has multiple writing credits, including for the Adam Sandler-led film Uncut Gems, which Benny Safdie also co-directed with his brother Josh Safdie.

In addition to Fielder, The Curse’s directors include Nathan Zellner and David Zellner. The Zellners previously wrote Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter, which was directed by David. The duo also co-wrote and co-directed the Robert Pattinson film Damsel.

All three of The Curse’s stars, Fielder, Stone, and Safdie, are executive producers, as is Benny Safdie’s brother and collaborator Josh.

Shows Like 'The Curse'

