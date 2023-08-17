The Big Picture A24 has released a new photo from the upcoming series The Curse, leaving viewers with more questions than answers.

The comedy series comes from the minds of Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, who serve as creators, writers, and stars, alongside Emma Stone.

The Curse will premiere at NYFF and air on Showtime at a later date.

Yes, this image is cursed. A24 has just released a new photo from the upcoming series The Curse and, well, we're left with some questions. The new image shows series stars Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone among others. The Curse is set to make its world premiere at the New York Film Festival this fall before airing sometime later on Showtime, though an official release date has not been set.

A Cursed New Home Improvement Show

The Curse is a comedy series that comes from the prolific, and frankly absurd, mind of Nathan Fielder who, along with starring in the series, also serves as creator and writer. Benny Safdie, of the Uncut Gems Safdie brothers, also stars in the series and serves as writer and creator on the show. The series will tell the story of a busy newlywed couple who are cursed amid attempts to conceive a child and film their troubled HGTV series 'Flipanthropy'. Fielder stars as Asher Siegel, the husband, and co-flipper to Emma Stone's Whitney Siegel. Benny Safdie plays a producer on the HGTV show. Starring along the main trio are Constance Shulman, Corbin Bernsen, and Barkhad Abdi.

The new image, seen above, shows an odd and obscured look into the new project, with the main trio of Fielder, Safdie, and Stone, standing outside a window. Asher and Whitney appear to be in some sort of confrontation while a long-haired Safdie stands between them, hand over his mouth. But the look at the confrontation is obscured by the main subject of the photo, a woman sitting on a couch in the room in which the image was taken. The woman looks out of frame with a neutral, if not unpleasant, expression on her face.

The image is unsettling and gives away very little insight into the overall plot of the show, but it does showcase Fielder's typical absurd, style. The Curse will premiere at NYFF this fall and does not yet have a release date on Showtime. Stay tuned at Collider for future updates and check out our interview with Adam Sandler on the next Safdie brothers project below.