With no trailer and limited information, those waiting for any news surrounding Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie’s outlandish series The Curse will be happy to know that updates have finally arrived. While there’s still no trailer, we’re happy to say that the series has officially set a streaming and on-demand premiere date of November 10 on Paramount+ and Showtime ahead of its November 12 linear debut on the latter. Along with the streaming announcement, the marketing team also dropped a batch of fresh images, further teasing what’s to come in the A24 and Showtime series.

Already providing hope that it will be unlike anything else on TV, The Curse tells the story of a newly married couple struggling to get pregnant. The duo believes that there’s something supernatural at work - specifically a curse - that’s preventing them from welcoming a bundle of joy into the world. The drama and comedy are only further compounded as the couple works together as co-leads on a home-improvement show.

In the fresh batch of images, we see Emma Stone and Fielder as the television personalities and couple hoping to add to their family. The stills are giving some serious dead-pan comedy vibes which tracks as Fielder and Safdie not only star in the production but also serve as co-creators and writers. While most of the shots feature Stone and Fielder’s leading characters, tackling home renovation projects, one puts Safdie in the spotlight, showing off his luscious long, flowing hair and a hulking turquoise ring - a far cry from the last look we last saw him sporting in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Who Else is in 'The Curse'? Along with Stone, Fielder, and Safdie, the series will also feature a slew of recognizable guest stars including Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips), Corbin Bernsen (L.A. Law), and Constance Shulman (Orange is the New Black). Known for his work in the comedy world via Nathan for You and The Rehearsal, The Curse is another multi-credited production for Fielder who also joins as a director and executive producer. Safdie and his brother and frequent collaborator Josh Safdie also add their names to the executive production team alongside Stone, Dave McCary, and Ali Herting under their Fruit Tree banner.

Check out the new images from The Curse and mark your calendars for the show’s premiere on Paramount+ and Showtime on November 10 with its linear Showtime release to follow on November 12.