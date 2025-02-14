A lot can be said about how desirability plays a role in the creature design for a given Frankenstein adaptation's take on the infamous monster. Frankenstein's creation in the original book is meant to be both unseemly and corpse-like, but also beautiful. Not as much thought is given, however, to the desirability of Victor Frankenstein himself. But perhaps it should be. Hammer Horror’s 1957 The Curse of Frankenstein is a stunning, Gothic sci-fi horror masterpiece that also has the hottest Victor Frankenstein (Peter Cushing) of any adaptation past or present (and we're including those promo stills of Oscar Isaac in our assessment). But while “they made Frankenstein unbearably hot” is enough of a reason to get some people to see a movie, it’s the specific manner in which The Curse of Frankenstein adapts the character of Frankenstein that makes the film so unique.

Hammer Horror Doesn't Make Frankenstein Sympathetic

A lot of Frankenstein adaptations lean into Frankenstein as a tragic character maddened by his own genius. Arguably, the character of Frankenstein is a key inspiration for many sympathetic mad scientist characters in pop culture. But The Curse of Frankenstein establishes that its Victor Frankenstein has always been a cold, morbid little weirdo early on. The film begins with a flashback to the death of his mother. But rather than experience grief or even anger at the loss, he's entirely indifferent and eager to have the home to himself. The actor playing a young Frankenstein here, Melvyn Hayes, really leans into Victor's complete apathy to the suffering of others. This isn't a boy putting on a brave face when forced to inherit the family fortune too young; this is a bright young man eager to begin his studies of the dead.

This complete indifference would continue into Victor's adult life as well. And there is something so off-putting, yet hypnotic, about Peter Cushing's performance as Victor Frankenstein. It would be inaccurate to define his Frankenstein as sadistic — in fact, one might argue that his character would be a bit less unseemly if he did find enjoyment in the suffering of others. It would be horrifying to behold, certainly. But it's easier to comprehend how a person might kill and maim if they enjoy inflicting pain on people. But Victor doesn't. He's simply ambitious and apathetic enough to not let the lives and well-beings of the people around him stand in the way of "progress".

It would have been easy to give Victor sympathetic motivations. The Curse of Frankenstein essentially opens on his mother's death. A lesser film would have used that to frame Victor as a tragic, bereaved man desperate to conquer death lest he loses the people he loves one day. But Victor Frankenstein is not bereaved by death, he's emboldened by it. He doesn't just rob graves in the pursuit of building this perfect creature, he digs them. He acts as an uncaring god, both to his creation, and to those who stand between him and his mission to usurp death.

But Why Does It Matter That He's Hot?